OF SERPENTS & SEA SPRAY Reading Cast Announced At Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the cast for a reading of the play “Of Serpents & Sea Spray” by Rachel Bublitz, the first presentation of its 2025 The Play's the Thing series.

Artistic Director Linda Fortunato directs an ensemble of actors that includes Julia Limoncelli, Mark Moede, Andrew Mueller, Eva Nimmer, Liz Norton and Michaela Shapiro. Join the adventures of Iro, an orphan girl who embarks on a mission to find Pegasus. “Of Serpents & Sea Spray” is presented in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of the novel “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune. “Of Serpents & Sea Spray” will be performed on Monday, February 3, at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, at 7:00 p.m. There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome.

The cast will portray various characters in Iro's life and those she meets along her quest. Actors Julia Limoncelli, Liz Norton and Michaela Shapiro are making their Peninsula Players Theatre debuts. They join alumni Eva Nimmer (“Write Me a Murder,” “Ripcord,” and the reading of “Safe House”); Andrew Mueller (reading of “i”); and Door County resident Mark Moede (“The Full Monty,” “And Then There Were None” and readings of “Painted Desert,” “Waiting for Tina Meyer” and “The Trip to Bountiful.”) Stage credits for the ensemble range from off-Broadway and regional theaters to the Door County stages of Door Shakespeare, Northern Sky Theater and Third Avenue PlayWorks.

Limoncelli is a graduate of Viterbo University and a Chicago native who has performed for Disney Cruise Lines. Moede will add the Door County Auditorium to his list of local stage credits in February when he performs with Bayside Radio Theater. Nimmer recently performed in Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of “Lumberjacks in Love” and, along with Joel Kopischke and Alissa Rhode, co-authored the musical “Dairy Heirs” that debuted in 2018 at Northern Sky Theater.

Norton's credits include various Chicago and Wisconsin stages, including Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Next Act Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre and Theo Ubique Theatre. Mueller is a Chicago-based performer whose regional credits include the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Long Wharf Theatre, Lyric Opera, Marriott Theatre, New World Stages, The Old Globe and performing off-Broadway in “Alice By Heart” and “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Shapiro's Chicago credits include Paramount Theatre's production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” and portraying Pinocchio in Music Theater Works' production of “Shrek the Musical.”

Playwright Bublitz received the Will Glickman Award for the best premiere play in the San Francisco Bay Area for “Ripped.” In 2015, she was recognized as the top emerging female playwright in the Bay Area, receiving the June Anne Baker Prize. Her works have been produced at theaters and schools nationwide, as well as in Canada, Ireland, and England.

The Play's the Thing continues on Monday, March 3, with “Do You Turn Somersaults?” by Aleksei Arbuzov, translated by Ariadne Nicolaeff and “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing on Monday, April 7.

The Play's the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as generous grants from Friends of Door County Libraries, Green Bay Packers Foundation, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds of Peninsula Players Theatre.

Learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre and its 2025 season at www.peninsulaplayers.com.

