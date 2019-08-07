HAMILTON On Sale Next Week At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced today that tickets for HAMILTON will be available online at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be available for performances October 1 - 20, 2019 at the Fox Cities P.A.C.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (400 West College Avenue) at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14.
Patrons wishing to purchase in person may begin lining up at 6 a.m. at the Valet Entrance near the corner of Washington and Division Streets. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and sales will begin at 8 a.m. Ticket availability is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis so we encourage all patrons to be in line by 9:30 a.m. for the best opportunity to purchase tickets. Those wishing to purchase should be prepared to present a photo ID. Cash, credit cards and Fox Cities P.A.C. gift cards will be accepted. More details on purchasing in person are available at foxcitiespac.com.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $85 - $199, with a select number of $299 premium seats available. Ticket prices do not include any applicable fees. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Fox Cities engagement should be made through Ticketmaster.com."
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical In the Heights.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
For information on HAMILTON, visit: www.HamiltonMusical.com