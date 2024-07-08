Fox Cities P.A.C. Adds New Memebrs to its Board of Directors for 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Board of Directors is welcoming new leaders in the upcoming 2024-25 Season including Lalu Beré, Sarah Haffer, Dave Kievet, Elizabeth Smith and Dan Voss.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Board of Directors is grateful for the dedicated service of Frank Kearny who was a member of the Center's Board from 2015 until his death in April of this year. The Board also thanks retiring members Tom Boldt, John Davis, Kevin Gilligan and Mark Thompson who completed their service at the end of the 2023-24 Season.

“We are so grateful to Tom, John, Kevin, Mark and Frank for giving so generously their time and talents to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's mission to serve our community," said President and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Maria Van Laanen. "As we welcome the new board members, we are eager to engage their unique experiences, expertise and perspectives in ensuring the Center remains a multicultural gathering place where all may grow and be inspired through the live performing arts."

Ryan Downs will continue his role as the board chair. Downs is the president of Oh Snap! Pickling Company and has been on the Center's board since 2018.

Tom Rettler will continue in his role as secretary-treasurer. Rettler is recently retired as the executive vice president & chief financial officer of Menasha Corporation. He has been a member of the Center's Board of Directors since 2019.

Heather Beresford will serve as the vice chair for the 2024-25 Season. Beresford is the senior vice president of sustaining services of Plexus Corp. She has been a member of the Center's Board of Directors since 2021.

