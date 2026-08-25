MUSIC IN MOTION To Return For Third Year At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

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The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the return of Music in Motion, an interactive and inclusive community experience designed for people of all ages and abilities.

Tickets for this exciting exploration of sound and shared experience, now in its third year, go on sale Wednesday, August 26. Patrons may purchase tickets for individual dates, or save 20% when they choose to attend both dates.*

Held in the Kimberly-Clark Theater, Music in Motion invites attendees to explore the joy of music and movement in a welcoming, judgment-free space. Presented in collaboration with Expressive Therapies and the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra’s string quartet, the event blends live musical performance with creative expression using scarves, props, and handheld instruments to make the audience an active part of the performance.

Designed to foster mental well-being and enhance the evidence-based therapeutic benefits of making music together, attendees are free to move around the theater space as the music moves them.

“Music in Motion is about creating a space where everyone can experience music in the way that feels right for them,” explains Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director for the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. “We love seeing people connect with the musicians, with the music, and with one another without any expectations about what that experience should look like.”

The matinee series features distinct themed performances, with songs familiar to all audiences:

Music of the Heart - Saturday, January 30, 2027 | 3:00 p.m.

A lineup focused on connection and familiar favorites, including songs like Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Tale as Old as Time, Love Story, For the First Time in Forever, Just the Way You Are, and Seasons of Love.

Animals - Saturday, April 17, 2027 | 3:00 p.m.

A playful, nature-themed program featuring classics including Eye of the Tiger, Crocodile Rock, The Pink Panther, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks, and Froggy Waltz.

"Music in Motion is such a special program, because it removes the traditional boundaries of a theater setting," says Amy Gosz, Chief Programming Officer for the Center. "This gives families, individuals and community members of all abilities the freedom to express themselves, move to the music, and connect with one another in a way that is unique and immersive.”

Tickets for both events are on sale Wednesday, August 26, at 10:00 a.m., and may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, by calling the Ticket Office at (920) 730-3760, or in person at the Ticket Office (400 W. College Ave., Appleton WI).

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