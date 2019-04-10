BWW Preview: Brace Yourself for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Fox Cities P.A.C.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is set to perform at Appleton's Fox Cities Performing Arts Center from April 30 through May 5. Here's all you need to know about the play before rolling on the floor with laughter.

- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is uproariously funny. Remain unconvinced? That's okay. Just look the play up on YouTube, and you'll soon have no doubts that it's one of the funniest things out there.

- The show is basically a play within a play. It follows a group putting on a performance of a murder mystery. However, the opening night goes terribly and hilariously awry in unexpected ways.

- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is popular around the world. It has played on London's West End and Broadway, and it has toured internationally.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will run from April 30 through May 5 at the Fox Cities P.A.C. Tickets are still available.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





