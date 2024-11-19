Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards
B2wins Return To Oshkosh With 'Sounds Of The Season' Concert

The performance is on December 7.

By: Nov. 19, 2024
B2wins will return to The Grand Oshkosh on December 7 for their “Sounds of the Season” concert. The performance is on December 7. B2wins (pronounced B-Twins) are a high energy group that captivates audiences worldwide with its unique renditions of crowd favorites and engaging, uplifting live show.

The “Sounds of the Season” rendition of their show is an engaging, uplifting, holiday celebration featuring unique musical renditions and surprise throughout the night that are guaranteed to put a smile on each person’s face and fill them with holiday joy.

Growing up in the violent, impoverished slums of Rio De Janeiro, the twins began playing classical music on violins their father handmade. They used music as an escape from their reality and began teaching others in their neighborhood to do the same.

After being featured on National Public Radio, the twins were invited to the US on full ride music scholarships in 2008. For the past decade, they have put their mission of using music to make the world smile to work across the world.

After the performance, Fox Valley Songwriter/Producer Joe Sly will perform in an AfterGlow in The Grand Lounge. His music has been placed on shows like Cobra Kai, Tulsa King, The Voice, and Young and the Restless. He is also known for being lead in Fox Menagerie.




