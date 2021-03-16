Adam Gaines Presents Trumpet And Electronics Concert For 6:30 Series, April 5

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series continues virtually with Trumpet and Electronics, featuring Prof. Adam Gaines on Monday, April 5, 2021. This virtual concert will stream live from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m. on UW-Green Bay Music's YouTube Channel.

Out of concern for public health and in keeping the University's current policy on public performances due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person attendance. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed and can be made via UW-Green Bay Music's website.

This performance by Gaines presents a multimedia exploration of music for trumpet and electronics. The program will feature original, genre-bending compositions written by Gaines and set to an eclectic video accompaniment. The performance will be followed by a live Q&A session.

Adam Gaines is an associate professor of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In addition to teaching the trumpet studio, Gaines directs jazz ensembles, teaches jazz history courses and works with music technology. Gaines has performed as a soloist in his native Kentucky, as well as throughout the U.S and internationally. In the Green Bay area, he can be heard performing with Brass Differential, which will be performing at the Cofrin Family Hall in the Weidner Center on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. for Jazz Fest.

Additional information about the 6:30 Concerts Series and upcoming events are available at https://www.uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/ or by emailing 630concertseries@uwgb.edu.

The 6:30 Concert Series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles. All performances take place at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, begin at 6:30 p.m. and last between 60 and 90 minutes.