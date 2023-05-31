WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? is Coming to Santa Fe Playhouse in June

Santa Fe Playhouse will present Brian Quijada's Jeff award-winning and Drama League award-nominated, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, performed by Satya Jnani Chavez, and originally directed by Matt Dickson.

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? will perform a limited-engagement June 15 through June 24 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe), Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Opening Night is Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 pm.

"Chavez, a non-binary person, presents their solo memoir with a plethora of rhymes by playwright Brian Quijada, along with songs written by the singer. Chavez has an incredible range of acapella chants. The repeated sequence of notes played on the piano resonate as Chavez sings them in different scales, called "looping." Their extraordinary talent unfolds the story of Chavez's very achieved life up to age 28... Chavez reminds us of the vitality of a people who belong on stage more often in our diverse world." - Patricia L. Morin, Theatrius

A Latina's journey of self-discovery with live and looped Latin beats, hip-hop, and dance. In this solo show, a Latina child asks, during a school lesson on Rosa Parks, "Where did we sit on the bus?" Follow her from childhood to adulthood as she explores her family's history, her identity as a first-generation American, and what the world will be like for her future children. Originally an autobiographical show by Brian Quijada, and now performed by Indigenous and queer Mexican-American multidisciplinary artist Satya Jnani Chavez. All music is played live and looped by Chavez.

Tickets range from $15 - $75 ($5 Rush Tickets available day of performance), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting Click Here, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

Running Time: 80 Minutes.

No Intermission.

Suitable for Ages 11+

(he/him) (Playwright) is an Emmy-nominated playwright, actor, and composer whose original work has been developed and produced all across the country. Where Did We Sit on the Bus? has been produced at Victory Gardens, Geva Theatre, Teatro Vista (2 Jeff Awards including Outstanding Solo Performance), Ensemble Studio Theatre (2 Drama Desk Nominations), Boise Contemporary, 1st Stage, City Theatre Pittsburgh, and a digital production at Actors Theatre of Louisville (Drama League Nomination). His TYA play Kid Prince and Pablo premiered at The Kennedy Center in 2019. His newest musical Somewhere Over the Border received a rolling World Premiere at Syracuse Stage, Geva Theatre, and TeatroVista, garnering 3 Jeff Awards including Best Musical. His plays have been developed at The Kennedy Center, Pittsburgh CLO's Spark Festival, Victory Gardens' Ignition Festival, New Stage and Film's Powerhouse Festival, and the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Musical Theatre Conference. Commissioning institutions include A.R.T., 1st Stage, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Woolly Mammoth, Hero Theatre and The Kennedy Center. Brian's song "The Always Song" was Nickelodeon's 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month Song.

Satya Jnani Chavez

(they, she, he) (Bee Quijada) is an Indigenous and queer, Mexican-American multidisciplinary artist. As a composer their work includes: Refuge co-created with Andrew Rosendorf, which received an NNPN Rolling World Premiere, Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award, a Venturous Theater Fund Grant, and a MAP Fund Grant, has been produced at Curious Theatre (True West Award), Theo Ubique (three Jeff Awards for Original Music, Ensemble, and Artistic Specialization), Unicorn Theatre, and Theatre Lab FAU; and an original score for Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, by Brian Quijada at Actors Theatre of Louisville (Drama League Award nomination), Cleveland Playhouse, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, and Marin Theatre Company. As an actor their credits include: Goodman Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Dallas Theater Center, Cleveland Playhouse, John F. Kennedy Center, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Repertory, Arizona Theatre Company, and Arvada Center. Proudly represented by Paonessa Talent Agency

Santa Fe Playhouse has presented theater by and for Santa Feans for 100 years, from beloved classics to new works by local and national artists. As our city, our country, and our world changes, the Playhouse offers compelling productions that will provoke difficult conversations with compassion, while pushing theatrical forms and opening doors for artists of all backgrounds and identities. Click Here