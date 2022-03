Mankind Productions, Albuquerque, NM, has released the newest trailer from the upcoming courtroom drama, The Final Trial of Billy the Kid. Starring Ryan Knudson, Thomas Fears, Royd McCargish, Kelly Kidd, and Carla Kidd.

Watch below!

The film is set to hit all major streamers in April.

Written and Directed by Michael Anthony Giudicissi.

#THEVERDICTISIN