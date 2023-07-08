VICKI LAWRENCE & MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW to Play Spencer Theater This Month

The show will play the Spencer Theater on Sunday, July 16th at 2pm and 8pm.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhou Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhouse
'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Photo 2 'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas
Gigi Bella and Friends to Perform BIG FEELINGS at Teatro Paraguas Photo 3 Gigi Bella and Friends to Perform BIG FEELINGS at Teatro Paraguas
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA Photo 4 Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA

VICKI LAWRENCE & MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW to Play Spencer Theater This Month

She's snippy, outspoken, bossy and irreverent. But, without question, that blue-haired Mama is very pragmatic – and funny!

Comedian Vicki Lawrence's alter ego “Mama” Thelma Harper is back, eager to share her observations about cultural trends and domestic struggles with the same spit and vinegar that won hearts across the land.  Lawrence, an Emmy Award-winning actress, will also be on hand, dispensing her savvy humor and performance memories from her cherished time on The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978) and in her own spin-off series, “Mama's Family” (1983-1990).

 “Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show” at the Spencer Theater on SUNDAY, July 16 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. is a multi-media stand-up comedy production that's basically two shows in one.  The first half features hilarious sitcom and variety show clips and Lawrence's many behind-the-scenes tales followed by the support-hose-wearing, sassy senior citizen “Mama” in the second half. 

Audiences see that, somehow or another, “Mama” hasn't aged a day in the past 40+ years! She was first created in a sketch entitled “The Family” on the Carol Burnett Show, the cast of which Lawrence was invited to join when she was just 17.  (Burnett recruited Lawrence after the clever high school senior wrote her a fan letter noting their uncanny resemblance).  Featuring Lawrence as the loudmouth matriarch of a squabbling blue-collar family, and Burnett as her ornery daughter Eunice, the skit struck gold with viewers and thereafter became a regular feature on Burnett's variety show.  So, when Burnett's long running variety show went off the air in the late '70s, it was a natural to reprise the character in as a spin-off TV sitcom that busted guts for seven years.

Lawrence, who also charted a number one hit song “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” in 1973 and stared in her own talk show, “Vicki” shares all her career highlights with Spencer audiences. Be there – and prepare for belly-aching laughter as Mama wanders through the audience, perhaps picking on a person here and there while issuing salty, no-nonsense advice.

Excellent seats ($55-$69) are available to both the matinee and evening performances.  Call the Spencer Box Office at (575) 336-4800 or go online to Click Here for tickets.  A 6 p.m. pre-show braised chicken buffet available at the evening performance. Tickets are $25.  Vicki Lawrence at Spencer is presented by Sandy Erwin, Kay Bird, and Rolla Hinkle III.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Operas TOSCA Photo
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA

The Santa Fe Opera has announced that soprano Leah Hawkins will sing all remaining performances of Tosca, which opened the 2023 Season on June 30 and runs for 11 performances through August 26. 

2
Teatro Paraguas To Host A Tribute Poetry Reading For The Late Gary Brower Photo
Teatro Paraguas To Host A Tribute Poetry Reading For The Late Gary Brower

​​​​​​​Teatro Paraguas will host a tribute poetry reading for the late Gary Brower, a poet, publisher, and activist who lived in Placitas, New Mexico.

3
La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West Poetry Reading Comes to T Photo
'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West, a poetry reading with Aaron Rudolph, Ken Hada, and Alex Z. Salinas.  The reading takes place on Sunday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m., and is part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series

4
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhous Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) is currently in rehearsals for the Tony Award-winning Edwardian-style murderous musical farce, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, and is thrilled to share a first-look into their sing-thru rehearsal. With a book by Robert L. Freedman, music by Steven Lutvak, and lyrics by Freedman and Lutvak. The production is directed by Rebecca Aparicio. See photos from inside rehearsal.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Santa Fe Botanical Garden (7/27-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Santa Fe Playhouse (7/13-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marry Me A Little
Adobe Theater (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PARFUMERIE
Vortex Theatre (6/22-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You