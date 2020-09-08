The Lincoln Cheyenne Reopens as Live Concert Venue

Musician Jalan Crossland performed a concert at the venue on August 14th.

KPVI has reported that The Lincoln Cheyenne has reopened as a live entertainment venue, presenting concerts and more. Musician Jalan Crossland performed the first concert at the "new" venue on August 14th with a sold-out first show for The Lincoln as a live music venue.

"It was originally built as a live theater in 1928," co-owner Jon Jelinek said. "So really we're kind of bringing it back to its roots as a live theater again."

The venue, which seats 1,250, is currently restricted in capacity due to COVID-19, bringing the seating down to 250.

Venue manager David Soules shared:

"We have, in my opinion - you know and I've been doing a lot of production work throughout the state and the Front Range - we probably have one of the best sound systems in the state, if not the Front Range," he said. "I personally designed and specked out the lighting system. It's unlike anything Wyoming has. It's absolutely amazing."

Co-owner Jon Jelinek said:

"I mean, it was it was built as a live theater, which meant an actor on the stage would have had to thrown their voice from the stage to the back row of the balcony," he said. "So, you know, you put a great sound system in there, I mean, the shape and the layout of the room is designed for sound."

The renovations to the theater included building a bar in the venue, spaced out their standing room tiers, removed a wall built into the balcony to expand the stage for larger touring acts, and more.

"It's primarily a live entertainment concert venue, so unlike most of the theaters in Wyoming, the entire first floor is standing room," Soules said.

