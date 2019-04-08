The Jive Aces JUMP, JIVE & WAIL At Spencer Theater

The United Kingdom's No.#1 busiest swing and jive band, The Jive Aces present their rollicking "Jump, Jive & Wail" show to Spencer Theater patrons, Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

Featuring special guest vocalist Gina Haley, daughter of famed "Rock Around The Clock" hit artist Bill Haley, The Jive Aces plan an evening of hot jazz, the very best in 40s and 50s jive, rhythm and blues, swing and vintage rock 'n' roll.

Showmen through and through, The Jive Aces star Ian Clarkson (vocals, trumpet and ukulele), "Big" John Fordham (tenor saxophone, clarinet, fiddle), Ken Smith (double bass), Peter "Bilky" Howell (drums), Vince "Professor" Hurley (piano), and Alex Douglas (trombone, washboard, blues harp). It's little wonder these boys were asked to play for Her Majesty, The Queen! In fact, The Swing Aces were the first ever swing band to headline (and sell-out) Royal Albert Hall.

Decked-out in bright zoot suits and armed with talent galore, The Jive Ace's repertoire stretches from the timeless tunes of the swing era to the glitz of the Rat Pack: classic tunes made famous by such greats as artists such as Louis Prima, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald. All are given fresh arrangements with spirit and flair - the kind music that gets audiences up on their feet with larger than life big-beat sound!

Among their many honors, The Jive Aces were semi-finalists on the "Britian's Got Talent" television competition at which Simon Cowell declared "Absolutely brilliant! That really put me in a good mood!" They are an incredibly in-demand sextet, bringing their crazy high-energy show to thousands at festivals, theaters and dancehalls in over 30 countries.

Now Ruidoso is on their map. Excellent seats to The Jive Aces at Spencer Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. start at just $39. Visit the Spencer's official website at www.spencertheater or call the box office at (575) 336-4800 for tickets and information. A pre-show roasted red chile turkey buffet ($20) is also available at 5 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You