The Adobe Theater to Present NOW AND THEN Beginning in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adobe Theater will begin its 68th season with Now and Then by Sean Grennan. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby, the young couple

begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices... and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. But when a very displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true.



Director, Robin Havens Parker has cast Jessica Alden, Mary Ellin Brooks, Graydon Clarke and Joe Marshall in this heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make, and the people who make them with us. "The dual perspective of Jamie and Abby looking ahead to their future and the Man and Woman contemplating the past, allows us to explore the countless decisions, the small ones and the big ones, that shape the course of a life as well as the big, inevitable question: What if I choose this path instead of that one? I love that every audience member will relate to something in this play; first love, a first date, wanting to wring your partner's neck, and wondering if we have made the right decisions in all of it."

Performances run January 24th - February 9th - Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm and Saturday February 8th-matinee at 2.00pm (additional performances Thursday, January 30th and February 6th at 7.30pm - tickets $10).

Comments