The Adobe Theater Presents Merritt C. Glover In Virtual THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS

The Twelve Dates of Christmas is perfect for those of us seeking something around the holiday season that isn't strictly Christmas focused. It's witty and full of fun!

This is a one-woman show written by Ginna Hoben and performed by Merritt C. Glover. It is directed by Lorri Layle Oliver.

Performances take place Friday, December 18 and Saturday December 19 at 7:30pm, as well as Sunday, December 20 at 2:00pm.

On Thanksgiving Day, Mary discovers that her fiancé is cheating on her when she catches him on national TV kissing another woman at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. She then must navigate a year's worth of hapless holidays and luckless romances amid the colorful characters that make up her family. Christmas, New Year's Eve, and St. Patrick's Day bring one dating disaster after another. June provides a "wedding season" of letdowns, and Halloween is nothing less than a horror show. When the second Christmas rolls around, a surprise encounter with a five-year-old boy whom she has come to adore changes her mood, her day, and her whole perspective.

Merritt C. Glover, a New Mexico native, feels fortunate to have already had a lifetime made up of performing and working as an actor and artist. 'Merritt seemed born to choose a career on stage or in front of the camera,' says her family. 'She was always writing plays or re-creating her favorite movies for us in the living room from very early on, casting herself in all the roles of course.' That journey has now led Glover to over 35 roles in theatre and 37 film and TV credits on hit shows and films, such as Breaking Bad, Get Shorty, Longmire, Interrogation, The Kid, and The Condemned 2. Most recently (pre-COVID), Merritt appeared in Albuquerque's West End Production's Under Milkwood, and prior to that she performed in Lobby Rose at Santa Fe's Adobe Rose Theatre. Glover is thrilled to be working with Lorri Oliver and The Adobe Theatre again, after the live Zoom staged reading of 'Reunion' by local playwright, Pete Parkin. "How lucky am I to continue to be presented with such enriching and challenging opportunities regardless of the constraints of the times from such dedicated and talented people?" says Merritt.

Ginna Hoben: As a playwright, Ginna took a series of semi-autobiographical events and wove them into this 75-minute, one-woman show about life, love and the pursuit of meaningful relationships during the holidays. As a humorist, she honed it to a quirky, sometimes profanity-laced edge, designed to resonate with any woman who has ever been on a date or had her heart pulverized.

LORRI LAYLE OLIVER once again takes up the director's baton. Lorri is a truth seeker, drawn to material that celebrates the imperfections of the human condition. Add a great cast and a talented writer and her job is easy.

Information and tickets at www.adobetheater.org or call (505) 898-9222

