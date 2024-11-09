Teatro Paraguas to Present IN THE SWIRL, A Group Poetry Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the Swirl: A Celebration of an Online Poetry Community, featuring poetry readers Kyce Bello, Barbara Rockman, Kathryn Ugoretz and Lise Goett, is set for Teatro Paraguas on Saturday December 14, 2024 5-6pm. Admission is free.

Since March 2020, cohorts of poets from Vancouver to Dubai and Katmandu have been convening, corresponding and exchanging poems by email through generative marathons coordinated by Taos poet-editor, Lise Goett. Four alums out of the more than 150 participants in this online community will read a sampling of the work they have generated under the aegis of these generative workshops. Marathon Readers Kyce Bello is the author of Refugia, winner of the Test Site Poetry Prize and a New Mexico Arizona Book Award. Her new book Far Country will be published in March, 2025 by University of Nevada Press. She also edited the award-winning anthology Return of the River, a work of literary activism dedicated to the Santa Fe River.

Barbara Rockman is author of “Sting and Nest,” winner of the New Mexico-Arizona Book Award and “to cleave,” winner of the National Press Women Prize and finalist for the International Book Award. A new collection, “Night said”, is forthcoming. Barbara is former Workshop Coordinator for Wingspan Poetry Project, bringing poetry to victims of domestic violence. A longtime teacher of poetry at Santa Fe Community College, she currently leads community writing workshops and co-curates POETS@HERE, a Santa Fe reading series.

Kathryn Ugoretz's chapbook, The Courtship and Other Tales, was published by Bright Hill Press in 2007. Her poems have appeared in The Madison Review (winner of the Phyllis Smart Young Award), Beloit Poetry Journal, Blue Mesa Review, Bellingham Review, RUNES, Water ~ Stone and others. She received the Barbara Bradley Award and was a semifinalist for the “Discovery”/The Nation Award. She lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico with her son. Moderator Lise Goett's third collection The Radiant is forthcoming from Tupelo Press on Christmas Eve 2024. In addition to moderating generative poetry marathons, she edits manuscripts, 30 of which have found their way into publication. Her awards include The Paris Review Discovery Award, The Pen Southwest Book Award in Poetry, and a grant from NM Writers among others, and her work has appeared in such journals as Ploughshares, The Antioch Review, and Lana Turner. She resides in Taos, New Mexico.

