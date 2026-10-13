THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES to Open at Umbrella Children's Theatre

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Umbrella Children's Theatre will present The Emperor's New Clothes, an original adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson tale by Rebecca Morgan, with original music by Melange. Our student actors range in age from 5 to 17 years old.

Our vain and insecure emperor is a fashion fanatic who spends all the kingdom's money on fancy new clothes, leaving his subjects spread thin. With his birthday fast approaching, he is demanding yet another brand new suit of the finest thread to wear to his grand procession.

A scheming seamstress, weaver, and spinner arrive in town on a mission to take from the rich and give to the poor. They convince the emperor they will make him a stunning suit of special magic cloth that can only be seen by those who are worthy, but only for a very high price. The shallow emperor and his spineless courtiers fall headfirst into the trap. But the emperor learns a timeless lesson - it's not how someone looks that makes them who they are, but what they do!

UCT was founded in 1988 as Southwest Children's Theatre Productions by Rebecca Morgan and Celeste Allerton. For 38 years, the company has equipped thousands of Northern New Mexico youth with skills that serve them as performing artists and human beings today, and prepare them for challenges faced tomorrow. With your ongoing support, we proudly remain a tuition-free program.

The Emperor's New Clothes opens on Friday, November 13th at 7 p.m., and plays on Saturday, November 14th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, November 15th at 2 p.m., Friday, November 20th at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 21st at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22nd at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for kids. No one is turned away for lack of funds.

Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601. Advance tickets may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm.org.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 02 Hrs 58 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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