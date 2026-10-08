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THE OUTSIDERS at Popejoy Hall to Offer Broadway for Teens Program

Selected schools will receive free tickets for students and chaperones to attend the production at Popejoy Hall.

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THE OUTSIDERS at Popejoy Hall to Offer Broadway for Teens Program

Popejoy Hall begins accepting applications for its fifth installment of its Broadway for Teens program today, offering high school students from federally-funded Title I schools across New Mexico the chance to experience the magic of Broadway.

Selected schools will receive complimentary tickets for students and chaperones to attend a special performance of The Outsiders at Popejoy Hall this February.

Broadway for Teens provides students with top-tier performance experiences, meaningful arts education, and a connection to a flagship university, encouraging both artistic exploration and continued education. Past season participants have attended performances of HAMILTON, Disney's THE LION KING, CLUE, and MJ THE MUSICAL.

To qualify, applicants need to:

All applications must be received by 5:00pm on Monday, October 19, 2026. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications can be submitted online at popejoypresents.com/apply. Notification of awards will be sent within 30 days of the deadline.

Buy Tickets to The Outsiders

More on this show: THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour Recoups Investment · 5/18/2026


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