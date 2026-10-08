THE OUTSIDERS at Popejoy Hall to Offer Broadway for Teens Program

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Popejoy Hall begins accepting applications for its fifth installment of its Broadway for Teens program today, offering high school students from federally-funded Title I schools across New Mexico the chance to experience the magic of Broadway.

Selected schools will receive complimentary tickets for students and chaperones to attend a special performance of The Outsiders at Popejoy Hall this February.

Broadway for Teens provides students with top-tier performance experiences, meaningful arts education, and a connection to a flagship university, encouraging both artistic exploration and continued education. Past season participants have attended performances of HAMILTON, Disney's THE LION KING, CLUE, and MJ THE MUSICAL.

To qualify, applicants need to:

Download a PDF of the application form at https://www.popejoypresents.com/education-outreach/broadway-for-teens-info

Respond to a set of questions within the application: popejoypresents.com/apply

Be from a New Mexico high school that receives federal Title I funding.

Include a completed authorization form signed by both a teacher and school principal, a letter of interest written by a student, and documentation verifying Title I funding. More info: https://www.popejoypresents.com/education-outreach/broadway-for-teens-info

Provide transportation for students and chaperones to and from Popejoy Hall.

All applications must be received by 5:00pm on Monday, October 19, 2026. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications can be submitted online at popejoypresents.com/apply. Notification of awards will be sent within 30 days of the deadline.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 11 Hrs 13 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour Recoups Investment

The Outsiders North American Tour has recouped its capitalization of $11,000,000 after 29 weeks on the road. Learn more about the tour and how to get tickets to an upcoming stop here! 2 THE OUTSIDERS Coming to Louisville This August

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Do you want to see a show with some of the most exciting and breathtaking stage combat you’ve ever seen? Do you want to see a cast perform some of the most buttery smooth vocals currently on tour? Then I implore you to get tickets for The Outsiders performing at the Fisher Theatre through March 15th. Run, don’t walk, to get your tickets because this show is the one that you will likely walk away with your jaw on the floor.