THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK to Visit Popejoy Hall

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THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION to Albuquerque on November 22, 2026, at 3:00pm for one performance only.

The production stars acclaimed vocalist and actress Christina Hélène Braa, whose remarkable voice brings new life to some of the most beloved songs ever recorded. The tour will launch September 23 in York, Pennsylvania before heading to Los Angeles, Boston, and more than 50 cities in all across the U.S. and Canada.

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter's. THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION is an all-new production from the creative team behind the internationally acclaimed hit The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Audiences will relive some of the most cherished songs ever recorded including 'We've Only Just Begun,' 'Close to You,' 'Rainy Days and Mondays,' 'Superstar,' 'Top of the World,' and many more.

'The music of The Carpenters has a unique ability to transport people back to some of life's most meaningful moments,' says Dean Elliott, creator and director of the production. 'These songs are woven into the soundtrack of so many lives. Our goal was to create an evening that honors Karen and Richard's extraordinary artistry while giving audiences the chance to experience that music together in a truly special way.'

With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, The Carpenters became one of the most successful and beloved recording acts of the 1970s. Their unmistakable sound, defined by Karen Carpenter's warm contralto vocals and Richard Carpenter's sophisticated arrangements, produced a remarkable string of chart-topping hits that continue to resonate with audiences generations later.

Part concert, part celebration, and part journey through one of popular music's most treasured catalogs, THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION invites audiences to sing along, reminisce, and fall in love with these timeless songs all over again. The approximate run time is two hours and 20 minutes including intermission.

Tickets to The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration are on sale for $34.00 - $99.00. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 01 Hrs 54 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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