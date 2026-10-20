THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK to Visit Popejoy Hall
The production from the creative team behind THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY will feature vocalist Christina Hélène Braa performing beloved Carpenters hits.
THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION to Albuquerque on November 22, 2026, at 3:00pm for one performance only.
The production stars acclaimed vocalist and actress Christina Hélène Braa, whose remarkable voice brings new life to some of the most beloved songs ever recorded. The tour will launch September 23 in York, Pennsylvania before heading to Los Angeles, Boston, and more than 50 cities in all across the U.S. and Canada.
Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter's. THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION is an all-new production from the creative team behind the internationally acclaimed hit The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Audiences will relive some of the most cherished songs ever recorded including 'We've Only Just Begun,' 'Close to You,' 'Rainy Days and Mondays,' 'Superstar,' 'Top of the World,' and many more.
'The music of The Carpenters has a unique ability to transport people back to some of life's most meaningful moments,' says Dean Elliott, creator and director of the production. 'These songs are woven into the soundtrack of so many lives. Our goal was to create an evening that honors Karen and Richard's extraordinary artistry while giving audiences the chance to experience that music together in a truly special way.'
With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, The Carpenters became one of the most successful and beloved recording acts of the 1970s. Their unmistakable sound, defined by Karen Carpenter's warm contralto vocals and Richard Carpenter's sophisticated arrangements, produced a remarkable string of chart-topping hits that continue to resonate with audiences generations later.
Part concert, part celebration, and part journey through one of popular music's most treasured catalogs, THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION invites audiences to sing along, reminisce, and fall in love with these timeless songs all over again. The approximate run time is two hours and 20 minutes including intermission.
Tickets to The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration are on sale for $34.00 - $99.00. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569.
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