Popejoy Hall Marks 60th Anniversary with $19.66 Ticket Special
The venue will offer discounted tickets to thirty-seven performances from POPEJOY PRESENTS, the New Mexico Philharmonic, and partner organizations.
Popejoy Hall will celebrate its 60th birthday with a $19.66 special, featuring thirty-seven performances from Popejoy Presents, the New Mexico Philharmonic, and rental artists and partners spanning the 2026-2027 season.
Created as a “handshake with the community” by founder Tom Popejoy, Popejoy Hall officially opened on October 1, 1996, with a performance by the Utah Symphony Orchestra. For six decades, audiences in New Mexico have experienced artists and productions they might otherwise travel hundreds of miles to see.
“When Popejoy Hall opened in 1966, it established a place of community. It brought artistic excellence to Albuquerque,” said Popejoy Hall Director, Fabianna Borghese-Tabeling.
Generations of New Mexicans have experienced their first concert, Broadway show, dance performance or family production within its walls. The productions evolve, but the purpose remains remarkably familiar: fostering community through live performances.
“We're grateful to the artists, organizations, and community partners who joined us in celebrating Popejoy Hall's 60th birthday by offering $19.66 tickets,” said Associate Director of Marketing and Programming Patricia O'Connor-Navrot. “This is the first time we've brought everyone together for a special like this, and we appreciate their partnership in making it possible for our audiences.”
The following performances are offering $19.66 tickets while supplies last. This special is available October 1 beginning at 5am through 11:59pm.
- Ghostbusters in Concert
- MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- Randy Travis: More Life Tour
- Shanghai Ballet Giselle
- Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays
- Bluey's Big Play
- John Crist Live!
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
- The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
- Outlander in Concert
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE
- The Nutcracker Ballet
- A Christmas Carol
- The Jinx & DeLa Holiday Show
- Mariachi Christmas
- Home Alone - Live in Concert
- Holiday Pops
- Josh Gates Live!
- Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia
- The Legend of Korra Live in Concert
- Mark Twain Tonight!
- The Peking Acrobats
- Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway
- Romeo + Juliet in Concert
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
- World Ballet Company: Swan Lake
- Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show
- Twilight in Concert
- The Broadway Boys: Lullaby of Broadway
- How to Train Your Dragon in Concert
- Branford Marsalis and Diane Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane
- The Amy Winehouse Band
- RENT In Concert
- YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan
- Trouble Man: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye
- Brahms X Radiohead
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The Servant of Two Masters
Rodey Theatre (10/30-11/07)
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& Juliet
Popejoy Hall (11/03-11/08)
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Mamma Mia!
Popejoy Hall (5/18-5/23)
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Persephone, Baby by Melanie Godsey
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/01-10/18)
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Josh Gates Live!
Popejoy Hall (1/10-1/10)
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Assless Chaps
The Experimental Theatre (10/02-10/04)
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Lunar Eclipse
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/05-11/22)
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Jekyll & Hyde The Musical
Farmington Civic Center (10/22-11/01)
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Persephone, Baby
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/01-10/18)
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Romeo + Juliet in Concert
Popejoy Hall (2/20-2/20)