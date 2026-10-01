Popejoy Hall Marks 60th Anniversary with $19.66 Ticket Special

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Popejoy Hall will celebrate its 60th birthday with a $19.66 special, featuring thirty-seven performances from Popejoy Presents, the New Mexico Philharmonic, and rental artists and partners spanning the 2026-2027 season.

Created as a “handshake with the community” by founder Tom Popejoy, Popejoy Hall officially opened on October 1, 1996, with a performance by the Utah Symphony Orchestra. For six decades, audiences in New Mexico have experienced artists and productions they might otherwise travel hundreds of miles to see.

“When Popejoy Hall opened in 1966, it established a place of community. It brought artistic excellence to Albuquerque,” said Popejoy Hall Director, Fabianna Borghese-Tabeling.

Generations of New Mexicans have experienced their first concert, Broadway show, dance performance or family production within its walls. The productions evolve, but the purpose remains remarkably familiar: fostering community through live performances.

“We're grateful to the artists, organizations, and community partners who joined us in celebrating Popejoy Hall's 60th birthday by offering $19.66 tickets,” said Associate Director of Marketing and Programming Patricia O'Connor-Navrot. “This is the first time we've brought everyone together for a special like this, and we appreciate their partnership in making it possible for our audiences.”

The following performances are offering $19.66 tickets while supplies last. This special is available October 1 beginning at 5am through 11:59pm.

Ghostbusters in Concert

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Randy Travis: More Life Tour

Shanghai Ballet Giselle

Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays

Bluey's Big Play

John Crist Live!

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

Outlander in Concert

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

The Nutcracker Ballet

A Christmas Carol

The Jinx & DeLa Holiday Show

Mariachi Christmas

Home Alone - Live in Concert

Holiday Pops

Josh Gates Live!

Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia

The Legend of Korra Live in Concert

Mark Twain Tonight!

The Peking Acrobats

Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway

Romeo + Juliet in Concert

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

World Ballet Company: Swan Lake

Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show

Twilight in Concert

The Broadway Boys: Lullaby of Broadway

How to Train Your Dragon in Concert

Branford Marsalis and Diane Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane

The Amy Winehouse Band

RENT In Concert

YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan

Trouble Man: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye

Brahms X Radiohead

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 16 Hrs 51 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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