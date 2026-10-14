Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Albuquerque Little Theatre
A Killer Good Time
Ahhhh, October. A chill is in the air, and Spooky Season has officially arrived. It's when we, as a society, welcome the macabre and mysterious into our everyday lives. Cobwebbed windows? How quaint. Creepy manors near the cemetery? But, of course. Thirteen bodies in the basement? Just another Tuesday for the Brewster sisters.
This October, the Albuquerque Little Theatre presents Arsenic and Old Lace, a darkly funny farce in which two spinster aunts murder lonely men out of the kindness of their hearts and – that’s right – bury them in the cellar. The production is extremely well done, and once again, I was blown away by the talent. I was delighted from start to finish.
When you enter the theater, you’re met with a handsome two-story set featuring the parlor of the Brewster home. Tchotchkes and family photos adorn a bookshelf, with crystal glassware and elderberry wine on the top shelf. This is the great work of scenic designer Jason Roman and properties designer Jess Rivera. They establish a sense of history and lived-in comfort that makes the family’s murderous proclivities all the more absurd.
There is no particular star of the show, for this ensemble cast shines brightly. A whopping sixteen characters appear throughout the play’s three acts, and each and every one delivers a memorable and enjoyable performance (even the dead bodies!). It would be impossible for me to call out every single thing I loved, but here are a few highlights in no particular order:
Isaac Dean Carrillo performs the role of Mortimer Brewster, a theater critic (a thankless job) in love with the girl next door. As the play’s action ramps up, he tangles himself in the drama, his aunts’ secrets, and – oh yes – the phone cord, darting and dashing about the stage with precision and a flair for physical comedy of another era. Though highly enjoyable to watch, I wished for a few more moments of stillness to give the escalating action even further to go.
Then there’s Teddy Roosevelt himself, Mortimer’s brother, whose endearing eccentricity provides some of the evening’s biggest laughs. Portrayed by Nathan Chavez, the commitment to his understood reality is a hoot, and the character adds another layer to an already loose-screw household.
Truly, the casting is perfect, particularly in the pairing of Chris Adams as Jonathan Brewster and Daniel Anaya as Dr. Einstein. One is towering and imposing, with an excellent South African dialect (like another evil villain I know…); the other is slimy and slight in his oversized suit. Together, they make a wonderfully powerful comedic duo, with their contrasting physicalities doing much of the work before either has to say a word.
Darby Kolwyck’s Elaine is a witty ingenue who could very easily outwit the rest of the cast, given the chance. If Mortimer would stop shooing her away, she’d have these problems solved already. Helloooo! Kolwyck also has some lovely moments of physical comedy, all delivered with natural charm.
And where would we be without our ladies of the house, Abby and Martha Brewster, portrayed by Kelle Senye and Anne Portman? These sisters believe they are performing a charitable service by mercifully killing old men who are alone in the world. The plot only works if they play their actions as though their choices are rooted in an almost mundane domestic normalcy, and they do a wonderful job of embracing their characters’ moral logic.
All the police officers and other supporting players deserve a shout-out, too. Across the board, they each demonstrate excellent comic timing and individuality in their roles. We understand their work, their relationships with one another, and how they fit into the story.
Congratulations to director Ryan Jason Cook for a most wonderful production. The creative team is completed by Costume Designer Melanie Ebaugh, lighting designer Brittney Baker, sound designer Joshua Billiter and stage manager Melissa Sheldrake.
The Cast: Kelle Senye, Anne Portman, Isaac Dean Carrillo, Darby Kolwyck, Nathan Chavez, Chris Adams, Daniel Anaya, Zane Barker, Warren Asa Wilgus, Nino Damian Folch, Bryan Lambe, Larry Bernstein, Danny McBride, Chris Black, Ivo Chacon and Everett Raucci.
Arsenic and Old Lace runs through October 18, 2026, at ALT.
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