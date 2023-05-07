Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts Announces Summer Season 2023

Summer Season 2023 at Spencer Theater is a three-month spread of 13 stage performances and special events featuring top country artists, folk-rock greats and early rock tributes, big band pizazz, a patriotic salute, comedy, children's theatre, fine-dining fun, and so much more with some of the finest stage artists and troupes on the road today.

Public ticket sales to all shows start May 16 at 10 a.m. Public dining buffets and bar service is available two hours before most shows.

What's on stage this season:

John Mueller's Winter Dance Party - Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ($55-$79)

The official #1 tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper. A full-stage reenactment of the 50's rock icon's last concert before tragedy struck - "the day the music died" - and is the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Authentic and high voltage: "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh, Boy," "Rave on," "La Bamba," "Chantilly Lace," and many, many more. Sponsored in part by Beth & Frank Sayner and Carolyne Navar. Coconut shrimp & beef skewer buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

"Taste of the Spencer" Fundraiser Dinner & Auction - Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m. ($135)

Taking place on our hi-tech stage, this casual party features generous pours of fine wines, plated dinners of filet mignon & lobster tail, and a fast-paced live auction. Everyone's invited to this night of tasteful fun. Proceeds benefit the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. Your support is paramount! Professional auctioneer: Clay Golden.

America's Patriotic Classics - Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ($55-$69)

A stars & stripes night of masterful American patriotic classics. Under the baton of Maestro Lonnie Klein, the Festival Orchestra of Las Cruces performs a vivacious selection of classical & big band favorites, Sousa military marches, Broadway standards, folk traditionals and 4th of July classics. The enriching vocals of special guest soprano Diane Penning further adorns the dynamic, spirit-filled program. Black Angus beef hamburgers & all beef hot dogs buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show - Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. ($55 - $69)

Emmy Award-winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence owns the stage with her no-nonsense alter ego "Mama" in a two-tiered standup comedy show. Dressed in her floral print dress and blue hair coiffeur, the buxom old-timer's bite and worthy insights are the stuff of wisdom - and pure gold for laugh-loving patrons! Hilarious, adult content. Herb-braised chicken buffet ($25) at 6 p.m. Presented by Sandy Erwin, Kay Bird, Rolla Hinkle III.

Eddie Irving & The Classic Swing Band - Dinner Dance on Stage, Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m. ($125), proceeds benefit Spencer exterior repairs.

Classic "Rat Pack" swing, tango, waltz, lite rock, salsa, cha-cha, rumba - the consummate artistry of the Eddie Irving & The Classic Swing Band delivers all. Staring the charismatic crooner Eddie Irving, this 5-man band gets you tapping your feet and swinging with every joyful beat: "Crazy Thing Called Love," "SWAY," "When I Fall in Love," "The Way You Look Tonight," "The Look of Love," "All of Me," "L.O.V.E." and other favorites! Filet Oscar with blue cheese mornay sauce: plated dinner on stage. Sponsored in part by Wendy Knudsen & Jim Lamb.

Ricky Nelson Remembered - Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ($55 - $79)

Starring twin sons Matthew & Gunnar and their band, this multi-media concert celebrates America's first "Teen Idol," the legendary Ricky Nelson ("Hello Mary Lou," "Travelin' Man," "Garden Party"), who emerged from his childhood role starring with his family in the historic TV hit series "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet" to establish himself as one of the most influential musicians of the last 50 years. Insightful, poignant, and funny footage of TV's famed "Ozzie & Harriet" Nelson family, plus Matthew and Gunner's own '90's rock hits further enrich the night. Korean sweet & spicy pork buffet ($25) at 6 p.m. Sponsored in-part by Carolyne Navar, "Betsy" and Ann Bolte.

Missoula Children's Theatre's "King Arthur's Quest"- Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. ($10 for children, $18 adults).

Casting call for all children ages 6-17, no experience necessary. Auditions: Monday, July 24 at 9 a.m. (Arrive at 8:30). Free weeklong acting workshop culminates in public performance. Information: (575) 336-4800. Sponsored by Ruidoso Ford Lincoln.

Doug Stone and The Stoned Age Band - Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ($66-$69)

Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artist, the laid-back baritone of this neo-traditional country hitmaker captivates listeners with songs that grow sad to soulful, humorous to uplifting in a heartbeat: "In A Different Light," "I'd Be Better Off (In A Pine Box)," "Too Busy Being In Love," "Little Houses," more. Presented by Sandra & Ron Carroll. Fried catfish buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Top of the World - A Carpenter Tribute Saturday, August 5 at 8 p.m. ($76-$79)

The incomparable music of the world-famous brother/sister pop duo, The Carpenters, is re-created with precision. Featuring an 8-person band, lush arrangements, stunning virtuosos, and impeccable vocals this will be an unforgettable concert of timeless classics: "Close To You," "Rainy Days On Mondays," "We've Only Just Begun," "Top of the World," more. Chicken piccata with rigatoni buffet ($25) at 6 p.m. Sponsored in part by Bill & Karen Armstrong, Nancy & Steve Turner, and "Betsy."

Little Texas -Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ($66-$69)

Multiple Grammy, CMA nominees and ACM winners, Little Texas brought in a new style of country music that dominated 90s' music charts with all original songs and intricately stacked harmonies: "God Bless Texas," "Kick A Little," "What Were You Thinkin'" "You And Me Forever," more!" Presented by Sandra & Ron Carroll. Country style meatloaf buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Croce Plays Croce - Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m. ($55-$79)

Americana and blues singer/pianist Adrian James "A.J." Croce performs "Croce plays Croce," a special night of music featuring a complete set of 70s folk-rock classics by his late father, singer-songwriter Jim Croce, one of the greatest American folk songwriters and artists ever: "Bad, Bad LeRoy Brown," "Time In A Bottle," "Operator," "I've Got A Name," more. Joined by his own band, A.J. Croce sings his dad's hits with radiance and soul. This will be an intoxicating night of Croce artistry, and sweet, cherished memories! Sponsored in part by Scott Northam, CPA, PC. Cashew chicken buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Pure Prairie League - Thursday, August 24 & Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ($66-$69)

These country-rock pioneers perform our favorites and their greatest hits from the band's illustrious 5-decade career: "Aime," "Two Lane Highway," "Falling In And Out Of Love," more. Five-greats on vocals, steel, keys, bass, guitars, drums Presented by The R.D. & Joan Dale Hubbard Foundation. Friday only: Sliced prime rib buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Spencer Theater Golf Tournament at Rainmakers Resort and Club Tuesday, August 22

Golf Scramble, benefits theater operations & programming. Registration at 7 a.m., 8 a.m. Shotgun Start. $125 per player, includes breakfast/lunch, prizes. ****

Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts

108 Spencer Road, Alto, NM 88312

Box Office (9-5 M-F) (575) 336-4800 or toll free (888) 818-7872

Fa: (575) 336-0055

About The Spencer:

Spencer Theater is a world-class performance hall located 12 miles north of downtown Ruidoso. Unique architecture, outstanding acoustics, intimate seating & excellent artistry are the Spencer's celebrated features. Opened in 1997, the award-winning hall has a 5,000 square-foot stage and seats 514 patrons. The venue presents a variety of Broadway, comedy, dance, and music throughout the year.