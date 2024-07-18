Santa Fe Playhouse to Present a Revamped Edition of THE MELODRAMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Santa Fe Playhouse will present a revamped edition of The Melodrama, showcasing four short plays by New Mexican playwrights Dillon Christopher Chitto, Maggie Fine, Tatiana Isabel Gil, and Leonard Madrid; with interstitials written by Kevin Fairchild. Directed by Stephanie Grilo.

The Melodrama will perform on the mainstage from August 29 through September 15, 2024. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, August 31, at 7:30 pm.

No one is safe -not even Santa Fe Playhouse - from the gloves off roast that will be this year's The Melodrama, showcasing four short plays by New Mexican playwrights, inspired by an ensemble of six actors and the theme of 'fire' to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the burning of Zozobra. The plays are Fireblown Beasts by Tatiana Isabel Gil, Welcome to Cowhoof by Leonard Madrid, Turquoise Lotus by Maggie Fine, and The Last Days of Old Man Gloom by Dillon Christopher Chitto, with interstitials written by Kevin Fairchild.

The six actors are Mo Beatty, Cee Fields-Haley, Montana Miller, Melanie O'Neill, Danielle Louise Reddick, and Ariana Roybal. With Evan Aguilar on the piano.

Features scenic design by James W. Johnson, costume design by Lila Martinez, lighting design by Zac Goin, props design by Emily Rankin, and the music director is Evan Aguilar. Rounding out the team is stage manager Cynthia Thompson and assistant stage manager, Emma Ziegler. Other creative team members to be announced at a future date.

Tickets range from $15 - $60 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing August 29 and 30); $5 Rush tickets after opening night) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

