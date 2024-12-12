Santa Fe Opera Names 39 Apprentice Singers for the 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Santa Fe Opera has announced the 39 members of its 2025 Apprentice Program for Singers. The roster includes promising young vocalists from across the USA and extends to include participants from Canada, Italy and South Korea. The class of 2025 was selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants by Program Director Chandler Johnson, Chief Artistic Advisor David Lomelí and Chorus Director Susanne Sheston through a competitive pre-screening and audition process. Says Mr. Johnson, “Welcoming new and familiar faces to our enchanting campus every summer is a thrill. We are excited to offer the class of 2025 unique performance opportunities and watch them blossom during their 13 weeks here in Santa Fe.”

Each season, the Apprentice Singers comprise the chorus in mainstage productions and stand ready as covers for principal artists. This year, 16 Apprentice Singers will make Santa Fe Opera debuts and 20 will sing named roles in four of the five productions. The popular Apprentice Scenes featuring the opera’s singing and technical apprentices are reimagined to provide a wider range of performance and training opportunities for tomorrow’s stars. The first performance on August 10 honors the longtime tradition of staged scenes from the repertoire. The second performance on August 17 will feature the singers in a concert alongside the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra conducted by Iván López Reynoso, with lighting and technical support by the Apprentice Technicians. During their time at the Santa Fe Opera, each Apprentice Singer also has the opportunity to work with renowned voice faculty, participate in masterclasses with notable artists and audition for industry leaders from major companies both domestically and internationally.

2025 APPRENTICE PROGRAM FOR SINGERS

SOPRANOS

Isobel Anthony^, Los Angeles, CA

Moriah Berry, Atlanta, GA

Malone Blaich, Kansas City, MO

Lauryn Davis, Atlanta, GA

Alissa Goretsky, Los Angeles, CA

Elizabeth Hanje, Vestavia Hills, AL

Emma Marhefka^, Allentown, PA

Alexis Seminario, Levittown, NY

Jasmin Ward, Richmond, VA



MEZZO-SOPRANOS

Rebekah Daly^, Sharon, MA

Allison Fahey, Sebastian, FL

Simona Genga, Toronto, Canada

Anna Kelly, Decatur, GA

Kayla Nanto^, Loveland, CO

Mary Beth Nelson, New York City, NY

Aubrey Odle^, Portland, OR

Lauren Randolph, Chicago, IL

Deanna Ray Eberhart, Kansas City, MO

TENORS

Jacob Abrahamse^, Toronto, Canada

Andrew Bearden Brown, Washington D.C.

Ryan Bryce Johnson^, Muleshoe, TX

Ilhee Lee, Seoul, South Korea

Kameron Lopreore^, New Orleans, LA

Michael McDermott, Orange County, CA

Aaron McKone, Rock Hill, SC

Benjamin Ruiz, Harlingen, TX

Ángel Vargas, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Logan Wagner, Villa Hills, KY

BARITONES

Rick Hale, Sharon, PA

Randell McGee^, St. Louis, MO

Korin Thomas-Smith, Toronto, Canada

Kyle White, Berkley, MI

Ryan Wolfe, Arlington Heights, IL

BASS-BARITONES

Evan Lazdowski, Moultonbourough, NH

Mattia Venni, Brescia, Italy

BASS

Drew Comer^, Brownsburg, IN

Theo Harrah, Louisville, KY

William Ryan, Brentwood, TN

Alan Williams, San Bernardino, CA

^Denotes second-year Apprentice Singer

Comments