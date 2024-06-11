SIX, CLUE, and More Set For Popejoy Hall's 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents Season

Learn more about the lineup here!
Popejoy Hall announces the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, offering an exciting lineup of theatrical performances. This signature program presented by the premier performing arts center in New Mexico includes two sub-series of shows for patrons to choose from: the Broadway in New Mexico Series and the Ovation Series.
The 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season opens October 5 with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert and with the Popejoy debut of the Broadway in New Mexico offering, CLUE, in November.
Popejoy Hall Director Fabianna Borghese expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “Both the Broadway in New Mexico and Ovation Series subscriptions hold a lot of excitement for the upcoming season. From smash hits like SIX, that have taken the world by storm, to notable favorites such as Les Misérables, there’s a show for every Broadway fan. The Ovation Series features incredible cultural dance performances, creating diversity within the season and honoring many different styles, art forms, and cultures.”
CLUE
Les Misérables
SIX
AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert
Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure
Coco Live-to-Film Concert
An Evening with David Sedaris
Dog Man: The Musical
Canadian Brass: Making Spirits Bright
Mariachi Christmas
Capitol Fools
Ailey II
New Orleans Songbook: A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond
Dirty Dancing in Concert
Velocity Irish Dance
Michael Feinstein in Because of You My Tribute to Tony Bennett starringthe Carnegie Hall Ensemble
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar
Complexions Contemporary Ballet (rescheduled from the 2023-2024 season)
August Wilson’s Two Trains Running
The Comedy of Errors
Cirque Mechanics Pedal Punk
Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: 30 Years of Friendship & Music
The Doo Wop Project
To subscribe, patrons can choose the five-show Broadway in New Mexico Series or any four shows from the Ovation Series. Subscribers to both series can then add additional shows to their subscription, ensuring reserved seats before single tickets go on sale. In addition to reserving their seats before single tickets go on sale to the general public, subscribers to both series also have an opportunity to purchase single tickets to Popejoy’s Broadway shows early.
Subscriptions to the Broadway in New Mexico Series start at $235 for all five shows. Ovation Series subscriptions begin at $100 for four shows. New subscriptions go on sale to the general public on June 11, 2024.
Videos