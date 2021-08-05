SHAKESPEARE WAS A RAPPER Workshop Will Take Place at The International Shakespeare Center This Month

The International Shakespeare Center presents a workshop by Julian Alexander: Shakespeare Was A Rapper, on August 15 at 7pm at the International Shakespeare CENTER • 3209A Calle Marie, Santa Fe, NM.



Donation requested.

This talk is presented in conjunction with the production of Othello: The Remix at the Santa Fe Playhouse (August 12 - 15) and is part of the International Shakespeare Center's Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival programming.

Shakespeare Was A Rapper is a performance based lecture that showcases the relationship between Shakespeare and his contemporaries and rap music today. By exploring classic literature through the hip-hop lens, this session will deepen your understanding and expand your appreciation for Shakespeare, Poe, Coleridge, rhyming language and the hip-hop genre.

Julian Alexander is a filmmaker, performer, and educator from Las Cruces, New Mexico. He received his MFA from the Northern Film School in Leeds, UK, producing and directing numerous film projects including the Royal Student Television Award nominated short, Léo. Throughout his career, Julian has fused his love of hip-hop with film and is currently pursuing a PhD at the University of East London researching the use of rap as dialogue in film. When Julian is not directing on a film set, he is leading a classroom at various colleges and universities. Othello: The Remix directly influenced his PhD pursuit and is excited to perform it again a few years later with his research in mind.