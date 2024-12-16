Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Santa Fe Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full disclosure: there is not a lot to feel happy about right now with the state of our world, something that is coloring way too much of life right now.

I was hesitant to think that a musical about a bunch of neurotic five year olds could get me out of my funk, especially since I have seen at least six other productions of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

I am happy to report that not only did the Santa Fe Playhouse’s production brighten my mood immediately, the feeling continued well beyond the performance. The six person cast were all strong vocally and created fully realized characters.

The musical is based on the beloved comic strips of Charles Schultz, which follow the downtrodden sad sack Charlie Brown (Dakotah Lopez), his little sister Sally (Rikki Carroll), cantankerous Lucy (Kate Bergeron), Lucy’s philosophical little brother Linus (Jeffrey Barba), toy piano virtuoso Schroeder (Malcom Morgan-Petty) and Charlie’s stalwart Best Friend, his beagle Snoopy (Rachel Biggs). The six perform a series of vignettes and songs ranging from whether or not the little red haired girl will notice Charlie Brown to Snoopy’s love of Suppertime to the complete incompetence of their little league team.

Standout moments in the show include “The Book Report,” the finale of act one, which finds the whole cast (minus Snoopy) writing book reports on Peter Rabbit. One of the reasons that Shultz’s characters are so beloved is because they bring us back to our own childhood - the fears, quirks and musings we all dealt with – and this number embodies that nostalgia perfectly.

Another standout is Malcom Morgan Petty’s solo “Beethoven Day” – his vocals are incredibly rich and strong – our audience literally whooped at the end of the number!

Snoopy’s moments were all very strong as well; Rachel Biggs plays him with a knowing slyness that bridges the kids to the non-existent adults in their lives. Kudos as well to Kate Bergeron for capturing Lucy’s crankiness while remaining endearing and Jeffrey Barba’s spot-on Linus – the added speech impediment helped the audience realize he is indeed younger than many of the characters. Rikki Carroll’s Sally is very cute and sassy, her number “My Philosophy” is another highlight of the production. Dakotah Lopez probably has the hardest job of all, bridging these characters together and being very put-upon at all times – in the wrong hands, this could turn into a Debbie Downer role and sap the energy, but he manages to keep Charlie Brown endearing – we in the audience are rooting for him.

The final number, “Happiness,” is a tear jerker for many of us – I was happy to see I wasn’t the only one tearing up during this wonderful rendition.

On the technical side, the set, costumes and lighting were all vibrant and colorful, looking like they jumped right out of the Sunday comics. Kudos to the design team (James W. Johnson, Scenic Design; Fabian Garcia, Lighting Design and Leah Ellis, Costume Design) for capturing the fun, cartoonish energy of the show. Props as well to director Christine McHugh, Musical Director Gretchen Amstutz and Choreographer Laura Orozco Garret for pitch-perfect casting and direction throughout.

If you need a lift, if the holidays are a tough time, I urge you to take a break and see this wonderful show. It’s appropriate for kids – the 5 and 7 year old sitting next to us were mesmerized – of all ages, and it will bring a smile to your face.

You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown runs through December 29 at Santa Fe Playhouse. Ticket Link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35812/production/1186958

