Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Santa Fe Playhouse

Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George opened at Santa Fe Playhouse on Saturday and all I can say is wow.

The 1984 musical features music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by James Lapin. Inspired by the French pointillist painter Georges Seurat’s painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, the plot revolves around George (deftly played by Playhouse regular David Stallings), who immerses himself deeply in painting his masterpiece, and his great-grandson (also named George, also played by Stallings), a conflicted and cynical contemporary artist.

Act One consists of interactions between George and his lover and muse Dot (an animated and rich performance by Cara Juan). Dot wants more of George’s time and attention, George is obsessed with his painting and how he is perceived by more successful artists of the time (Seurat famously never sold a painting in his lifetime). The action all takes place on the bank of the river where George is painting and other Parisians are going about their day-to-day lives.

Act Two shifts the action to the go-go 1980s art world, where artists not only have to worry about their work but also the politics behind funding it. All of the same ensemble members from act one morph into a colorful array of 80s characters, including Juan’s transformation into Dot’s granddaughter Marie, now 98 and telling tales of her ancestors in 1800s Paris. In both acts, both Georges grapple with making real human contact (a regular theme in Sondheim’s work) and how to get out of their own way to create meaningful connection with others.

Under the capable and innovative direction of Anna Hogan, this Sunday breaks out of the usual look and feel of this show. We still see the characters in position in the painting, but thanks to the fantastic vision of Hogan, Scenic Designer D. Craig M. Napoliello and Costume Designer Cassandra Trautman, we feel like we are drawn into the painting itself. The costumes themselves are canvas, with Seurat’s famous points of color and light throughout. Many of the costumes have an unfinished look to them - Hogan said that was intentional, with a nod to the fact that George could only capture part of them in his work.

Another beautiful layer to this production is the lighting and video elements, beautifully designed by Zac Goin (Lighting Designer) and Taylor Edelle Stuart (Projections/Video Designer). Their effects give the staging a dream-like feel and truly help to transport the audience into this world. The only technical glitch happening is the unfortunate beard Stallings wears in Act One – it unfortunately distracts and takes away from his otherwise stellar performance.

Speaking of performances, Stallings and Juan both deliver soaring vocals and great dramatic moments onstage. The whole ensemble, for that matter, are thoroughly engaging and engaged, a must for any Sondheim show. The music is center stage here; the use of a track was actually a good choice, given the complexity of the rhythms and the size of the Playhouse. The balance between voices and music was quite good and audible throughout. Kudos to Music Director Gretchen Amstutz for helping the actors onstage to maneuver some of the trickiest melodies, harmonies and rhythms in Broadway history. And more kudos to the ensemble for their impeccable timing throughout.

Once again, the Playhouse is the place to be in Santa Fe if you love live performance. Sunday in the Park with George runs through July 28 and tickets are selling rapidly. Get yours at this link: https://santafeplayhouse.org/events/sunday-in-the-park-with-george/

