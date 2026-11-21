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For Tri-M’s big fall production, they are presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: The Enchanted Edition. Originally written for television in 1957 and revisited in 1965, R&H’s Cinderella was refreshed in 1997 in a celebrated television adaptation starring Brandy and the incomparable Whitney Houston (Did you know Houston was originally supposed to play Cinderella, but production was delayed and she aged out of the role? The more you know.) This stage adaptation draws from that very 1997 teleplay.

Because it was originally commissioned for TV, this musical is, at its heart, a spectacle that defies typical theatrical restraints. It supplies an immersive fantasy world from the outset, one in which we are invested in Cinderella, an orphaned maiden now relegated to serving her late father’s second wife and daughters. We must believe in her circumstances, empathize with the injustice of her treatment and root for her transformation into a life where she is treated with the kindness and respect she deserves. The production must establish that world convincingly enough for its central romance and eventual fairy-tale ending to feel earned and plausible.

Unfortunately, Tri-M’s production struggles to establish that foundation, and the performances suffer as a result.

There is a larger conversation to be had about the expectations audiences should have of your local theater companies, particularly when ticket prices reach $60. At that price point, audiences deserve a production that feels fully realized. Performers deserve a production environment that supports their work, too. Scenic design was a significant shortcoming here. A single wheeled panel, which begins as a storybook and is repurposed as various backdrops throughout the production, felt dinky and underwhelming. Had the stage been blank, I would have had an easier time suspending my disbelief, but this element made the stage feel empty, though crowded, and the scenery unfinished.

The venue itself presents major challenges, which may explain the limited scenery. Saint Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, with its church pews (your neighbor will likely take all of your elbow room, fair warning!), flat seating arrangement and non-raked floor or stage, is not at all suited to theatrical productions of this scale. Sightlines are increasingly difficult as you sit farther back in the auditorium. Then there’s the ticket pricing structure:

Tickets:

$60 — Front

$40 — Middle

$20 — Back (also available at the door)

Now offering Student/Youth tickets:

$20 — Middle

$10 — Back (also available at the door)

I imagine Tri-M programmed Cinderella for Thanksgiving, recognizing that families might be looking for a shared experience together. This pricing structure, however, asks them to make a significant financial commitment. My adult household of two would need to spend $120 to properly enjoy the production. In this economy?? While $20 student and youth tickets are available in the middle and back sections, those less expensive seats make the stage action particularly difficult to see (especially for wee ones!) in a venue that is already challenging for theater. Something to think about…

I know the arguments: there are not enough theater spaces in Santa Fe, musical theater is expensive to produce and actors deserve to be paid. These are all true facts. Nonetheless, this gives producers an opportunity to think creatively about their programming. Personally, I would rather see one exceptional production a year than several that fall short because resources are limited. At times, I felt I was watching an early rehearsal, where the story is just beginning to come into clear view, but threads to stitch the many pieces together are missing.

While the performances varied, there were several moments that suggested the cast’s considerable potential. Arwyn Vernold’s Cinderella, though lovely in voice, sometimes lacked clear motivation. In a recent Pasatiempo interview, Vernold described Cinderella’s primary drive as freedom rather than finding a husband. It’s a great choice that gives the character more autonomy, though I didn’t see that agency quite come through in the performance, and it could be considered undermined by the unavoidable plot point of her marriage to the Prince. Speaking of Prince Marriage: at the performance I saw, the chemistry between Cinderella and the Prince, played by Jonathan Cordova, felt awkward, and their romance underdeveloped. I just never witnessed the spark needed to make their sudden devotion believable, but both have beautiful voices that made for very enjoyable moments.

While several ensemble members were excellent and enjoyable to watch and, at times, more engaging than the leads (Hector Corona is a stage animal), the company was uneven. The children’s chorus of critters offers an interesting example. Given the difficult task of puppeteering, the young performers appeared insufficiently guided in manipulating their creatures. The puppets were positioned at floor level, where the auditorium’s already challenging sightlines made them nearly impossible to see. Meanwhile, their bright white, sparkly costumes drew the eye toward the manipulator rather than the characters they were meant to bring to life, distracting from their scenes. Rather than accommodating the varying abilities and experience levels of the performers, these staging choices and often overly complicated choreography highlighted those differences.

Thankfully, a few standout performances offered genuine moments of delight. Bianca Medina-Montoya as Grace was an absolute riot. Every line delivery was fresh, unexpected and effortlessly funny: she has such a strong natural comic sensibility, and I hope to see her in many more productions. Her physical interactions with her sister Joy, played with ferocity by Madeline Kay Matich, were particularly strong and left me in stitches. The Stepsisters’ Lament was a highlight of the production, and their comic timing brought a welcome energy to the stage. Rae Dobrovolsky was a vivacious Fairy Godmother, full of sarcasm, wit and warmth. Her full-bodied voice was polished and sumptuous, and she delivered one of the evening’s most satisfying vocal performances with Impossible. Travis Bregier as Lionel, the unwaveringly serious royal steward, also possesses a lovely voice and a strong stage presence.

I want to reiterate that while Tri-M talent is paid for their work, this was not a professionally realized production, and I don’t think it should be evaluated as though its shortcomings are simply inevitable as a community-serving organization. Tri-M’s mission of creating opportunities for local talent and early-career professionals is an important one for Santa Fe, as relatively few other companies regularly produce musical theater. But opportunity and artistic ambition need not be mutually exclusive. I would love to see Tri-M think more intentionally about how it can elevate its productions while continuing to serve the artists and community at the heart of its mission.

I would not recommend this production based on its price point, but I encourage you to make your own informed decision: https://www.trimsantafe.org/



Performances: November 19–22 & 28–29, 2026.

Tickets: https://cur8.com/22420/project/139928

The race is on for the Albuquerque Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Musical Theatre Southwest 17% 2 CABARET Santa Fe Playhouse 14% 3 MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 13% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 8% Best Play 1 WAITING FOR GODOT Vortex Theatre 12% 2 BOEING BOEING Albuquerque Little Theatre 10% 3 THE DROWNING GIRLS New Mexico Actors Lab 8% 4 BARD CRAWL: COMEDY OF ERRORS Duke City Repertory Theatre 8% 5 AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Santa Fe Playhouse 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Mexico Actor's Lab 15% 2 Vortex Theater 14% 3 West End Productions 11% 4 Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 11% 5 Adobe Theater 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bill Brooks - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Santa Fe Playhouse 10% 2 Jesse Miller - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 3 Raegan White - MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 4 Stafford Douglas - COMPANY Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 5 Rachel Biggs - CABARET Santa Fe Playhouse 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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