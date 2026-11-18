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“Sometimes you just have to let art flow over you.”

That’s a line William Hurt says in The Big Chill, but when I started thinking about the performance of Lunar Eclipse that I saw this weekend at New Mexico Actors Lab, it seemed fitting.

The play begins with George (Nicholas Ballas), an older man sitting in a folding chair in front of a busted fence, drinking and crying. His reverie is interrupted by headlights and the arrival of Em (Barbara Hatch), carrying her own folding chair and a picnic basket. George quickly covers up his emotions and engages in banter with Em.

At first, the relationship between the two of them is unclear – are they a married couple? Siblings? Neighbors? They talk about just having buried Belle a few weeks ago – was that George’s wife? The confusion ceases rather quickly as the two begin to bicker as so many long-married couples do. They are sitting in a remote corner of their farm, waiting to witness a lunar eclipse. Over hot chocolate and bourbon, they chat about their marriage, the several dogs they buried (Belle being one), their deceased adopted son, their failing memories, aging friends, and their future. As the moon enters and exits, they talk about the past and present, and wonder what the future has in store.

The dialogue flows very naturally between Ballas and Hatch, two seasoned professionals who are really at the top of their game in this piece. Their conversation brings the audience in and holds complete attention. Director Lynn Hamrick keeps the stage business and blocking to a minimum, which really helps to focus attention on what is being said.

The only real distraction from the dialogue is the third character in the play, the moon and its eclipse. Lighting Designer Skip Rapoport skillfully shows the phases of the eclipse through lighting alone (no actual glimpse of a sphere in the sky), which has a powerful effect.

The brisk 90-minute one act running time left me wanting to know more about George and Em and hoping that the descent into dementia that George fears is just the result of an active imagination.

The epilogue, a flashback to the first lunar eclipse that George and Em experienced as teenagers, was a sweet way to end the play, bringing their relationship full circle.

As this is the final production of the season, the creative and administrative team who head New Mexico Actors Lab need to take a moment to reflect on a stellar season filled with so many excellent performances. The 2027 season promises to be equally compelling and exciting – well done, all.

Lunar Eclipse runs through November 22, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nmactorslab.com/.

The race is on for the Albuquerque Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Musical Theatre Southwest 17% 2 CABARET Santa Fe Playhouse 15% 3 MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 13% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 8% Best Play 1 WAITING FOR GODOT Vortex Theatre 11% 2 BOEING BOEING Albuquerque Little Theatre 10% 3 THE DROWNING GIRLS New Mexico Actors Lab 9% 4 DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY Santa Fe Playhouse 8% 5 OF MICE AND MEN Adobe Theater 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Mexico Actor's Lab 16% 2 Vortex Theater 15% 3 Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 12% 4 West End Productions 11% 5 Adobe Theater 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bill Brooks - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Santa Fe Playhouse 10% 2 Jesse Miller - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Musical Theatre Southwest 7% 3 Raegan White - MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 7% 4 Stafford Douglas - COMPANY Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 5 Rachel Biggs - CABARET Santa Fe Playhouse 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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