RAT PACK SHOW Comes to Spencer Theater Next Week

Back in the J.F.K.'s Camelot days, there was a gang of glitzy friends who starred together on stage & screen and hung out at all the cool places around Hollywood and Vegas. They called themselves the "Rat Pack," a cheeky name that smacked of bad-boy clubbiness. Smoking and drinking while on stage, the four clever pals swapped comments about men being men, women being broads and booze being a whole lot of fun. Ah, the good old days!

In the midst of all that attitude - a swanky cocktail party all viewers were invited to enjoy, this pack of friends sang and entertained like no others.

"Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" at Spencer Theater on Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. features the legendary clan of superstars - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Joey Bishop - as they come back to earth for one last show of outstanding music and saucy humor. There is ONLY one REAL Rat Pack Experience, and this is it! Produced by Hackett Miller, Inc., "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" is a critically acclaimed musical, theatrical production which has performed to rave reviews throughout the U.S. Having their own personal connection to the iconic legends they portray, producers Sandy Hackett and Lisa Dawn Miller, tell this story like no one else.

With an incomparable cast, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" stars Sandy Hackett as "Joey Bishop," Lisa Dawn Miller as "Frank's One Love," Kenny Jones as "Sammy Davis, Jr.," Tom Wallek as "Dean Martin," and special guest singer Ashleigh Hackett and the Rat Pack Show Band. The extraordinary musical/creative team includes Music Director, Ryan Rose; Art Director, Jeanne Quinn; Lighting Design by Bill Karl and Music Arrangements by Christopher Hardin.

Among the show's highlights are spot-on vocals, cocksure mannerisms and attitude, flawless comic timing, nearly identical looks and an awesome nightclub band. Reams of humor, stellar performances and fabulous duets fill the night. Tickets are $39-$69. Visit www.spencertheater.com for tickets. Pre-show pork loin buffet ($20) available at 5 p.m.





