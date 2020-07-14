Popejoy Postpones Fall 2020 Shows

Popejoy Hall has postponed all fall Popejoy Presents events through December 2020 and rescheduled the performances for new dates in 2021. Some shows will move into the 2021-2022 season. Both the Ovation Series and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico Series performances are affected. Anastasia has been rescheduled for June and Come From Away is now playing July 2021, a shift that was announced previously.

"The effects of the coronavírus pandemic on touring shows has resulted in many adjustments for presenting organizations throughout the country," Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall announced. "In consideration of these changes and for the safety and well being of our patrons, staff, volunteers, crew and all the touring artists it became necessary to make adjustments in the season schedule. We consider this an extended intermission. Popejoy Presents will be back in 2021," Tkach said.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets for any of the shows from the past season are asked to hold onto their current tickets. They will be honored for the revised dates. Subscribers to the 2020-2021 season will receive tickets, with the new dates reflected, prior to the opening of the season in 2021.

New dates have been secured for the following shows:

Capitol Steps, Sunday, February 28, 2021

Canadian Brass, Friday, April 16, 2021

Broadway Princess Party, Sunday, May 2, 2021

Mariachi Christmas (now A Mariachi Mother's Day), Sunday, May 9, 2021

The Righteous Brothers, Sunday, May 23, 2021

Anastasia, June 10 - 13, 2021

Come From Away, July 21 - 25, 2021

Killer Queen, Saturday, September 25, 2021

Dates will be announced soon for the following shows that are postponed until the 2021-2022 Season:

Drum Tao

Ailey II

ABT Studio Company

Cirque Mechanics

The 5 Browns

For updated information on all of Popejoy Presents performances, please visit popejoypresents.com or go directly to the COVID-19 webpage at popejoypresents.com/tickets/covid-19-information

The safety and well-being of the patrons, staff, crew, artists and volunteers is the top priority for Popejoy Hall. Upon reopening, Popejoy will follow all federal, state, local and university guidelines.

