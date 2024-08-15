Popejoy Hall's Broadway For Teens Applications Now Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Popejoy Hall is launching the third season of Broadway for Teens, an education and outreach program committed to excellence in the arts for New Mexico's teens. Broadway for Teens supports the performing arts through philanthropy, investing significant commitment to the enrichment of New Mexico's youth.

This season, students from Title I public high schools from across New Mexico are invited to apply for chance to experience a performance of CLUE which will play Popejoy Hall from Wednesday, November 6 to Sunday, November 10, 2024. Popejoy Hall Director, Fabianna Borghese declared, “we are excited to host the third installment of Broadway for Teens. This program allows us to continue our mission by helping to make theatre accessible to high school students across the state.” Popejoy anticipates hosting 40 students from up to six Title I high schools for a performance of CLUE.

Schools must apply through the application process outlined below.

Application Process: Download an application at popejoypresents.com/teens. All applications require the following materials, as outlined in the application:

Completed and signed authorization form.

Letter of interest written by a high school student enrolled in a Title I school in New Mexico. There is a 500-word limit.

Evidence from the school of an approved Title I schoolwide or targeted assistance program.

All application materials must be submitted at popejoypresents.com/apply by 5:00pm on Monday, September 9, 2024. Selected schools must be able to provide transportation for students and chaperones to and from Popejoy Hall.

For more information, visit popejoypresents.com/teens. For information about how to support the program, visit popejoypresents.com/broadwayforteens.

Goals for Broadway for Teens include:

To enhance the cultural life and global awareness of teens living across New Mexico.

To introduce a young and diverse audience to Broadway's most remarkable shows.

To foster a love and appreciation for the performing arts in the next generation.

To introduce teens to live Broadway theater on a flagship university campus.



About the Performance

CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, comes to Albuquerque, New Mexico from Wednesday, November 6 to Sunday, November 10.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and sound design by Jeff Human.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.



