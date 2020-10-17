The show streams from November 6 – 29.

No Strings Theatre Company presents "The Majestic Kid" by Mark Medoff, directed by Ceil Herman, streaming from November 6 - 29. "The Majestic Kid" is described as a highly imaginative and skillfully constructed fantasy which follows two social activists as they confront destructive greed and rampant commercialism. The play premiered at New Mexico State University where Medoff launched many of his plays including the Tony Award winning "Children of a Lesser God."



In "The Majestic Kid," Aaron "Buster" Weiss (Luz Resendez) is an idealistic public defender, who along with his partner AJ (Rachel Thomas-Chappell) are trying to protect Apache land from the greedy landowners. Aaron receives hilarious and sometimes unwelcome advice as well as musical interludes sung with guitar accompaniment from his imaginary friend, the Laredo Kid (Joshua Taulbee). While Aaron is attempting to find his place in a grown-up world, the Laredo Kid continually presents him with old fashioned values in which the men (heroes) and their "gals" have separate and very conventional roles in life. The play moves back and forth between the realistic situation of protecting the land to the fantasy of Aaron talking with the Laredo Kid.

Their obstacle is Judge William Findley, (Scott Brocato), a rancher and Magistrate's Judge who wants the land for a toxic waste dump. Judge Findlay is in a complicated relationship with his secretary, Lisa Belmondo (Debbie Jo Felix), a graduate student in land management and a wonderful gourmet cook. Original music was written by Nikka Ziemer. Scenic and light design is by Peter Herman, Costume design by Robert Bobcat Young, and Bekah Taulbee is projectionist and Board operator.



Streaming performances of "The Majestic Kid" will be Video on Demand. The Streaming dates are Fridays, November 6, 13, 20, and 27, Saturdays, November 7, 14, 21, and 28, and a Sunday performance on November 29. Each Video on Demand performance will be available for 24 hours.



For Reservations go to the No Strings Theatre Company website (www.no-strings.org) or www.tktassistant.com/Tix/?u=NSTC/



The Virtual Art Show in thetheatregallery, "Art and Drama: A Tribute to Mark Medoff," is also on our homeme page, containing artwork and historical photos of Mark by Margaret Bernstein, Mike Cook, Rebecca Courtney, Kathleen Deasy, June Decker, Bob Diven, Flo Dougherty, Penny Duncklee, Rosemary McLaughlin, Marjorie Moser, Cheryl Nelson, and Ilene Steele.



The Silent Auction is the final item on our home page. Rebecca Courtney generously donated her painting "Alter Ego" to be auditioned, with the proceeds going to NSTC. To participate in the auction, send your bid to ceil@zianet.com with AUCTION in the subject line.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You