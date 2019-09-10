MAMMA MIA! Comes To Albuquerque Little Theatre

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Pure, unadulterated joy that will have you dancing in the aisles!

The cast of MAMMA MIA! will be led by Amy Poland (Donna), Jillian Foster (Tanya), Laura Nuzum (Rosie), and newcomer Arianne Cohen (Sophie). The possible fathers will be brought to life by Ron Gallegos (Sam), Nicholas Handley (Harry), and Mark Pino (Bill).

The cast also includes Jesse Miller (Sky), Evie Long (Ali), Dru Martinez (Lisa), Kale Brown (Pepper), Bradley Fuller (Eddie), Christopher Arellano, Michelle Bunzel, Seth Hanson, Caleb Henning, Mike Lash, Robin Lash, Brandon Lopez, Rachael Noe, Tim Nuzum, Bethany Pinsonneault, Angela Robinson, Emily Robinson, Katherine Robinson, Riley Robinson, Shirley Roach, Hailey Staker, Lavern Wenninger, Camryn Wharff, and Hayden Wilson.

Executive Director of Albuquerque Little Theatre, Henry Avery, will direct MAMMA MIA! Musical Direction by Shelly Andes. Choreography by Kale Brown, Dru Martinez, and Shirley Roach. (Additional Choreography by Lisette Mowery.)

Join the cast at Marble Brewery Downtown on October 3, 2019 at 7PM for a DISCO PARTY! Come dressed up! $1 of each pint sold benefits Albuquerque Little Theatre. Come celebrate our 90th Season and MAMMA MIA!

MAMMA MIA! opens October 11 and runs through November 3, 2019. Performances will be at Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale SW. Curtain times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. There will be a Saturday matinee on October 19 at 2:00 PM and a Thursday performance on October 24 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $25 for general public, $23 for Seniors (65+), $21 for Students (13 - University) and $17 Children (12 and under). We look forward to seeing you at the show! For more information contact ALT at 505-242-4750 or go to AlbuquerqueLittleTheatre.org





