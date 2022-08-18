Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KILLER QUEEN Rocks the Stage at Popejoy Hall

The band will “rock you” in this energetic and fast-paced concert featuring lead singer Patrick Myers.

Register for Albuquerque News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  
KILLER QUEEN Rocks the Stage at Popejoy Hall

Killer Queen honors the legendary band Queen at Popejoy Hall with performances on Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, September 18 at 3:00pm.

The band will "rock you" in this energetic and fast-paced concert featuring lead singer Patrick Myers. Formed in 1993, Killer Queen pays tribute to the original band like no other. Relive the sounds of the 70s, when Popejoy's stage lights up with bright colors and beloved Queen hits. The band's September 17 performance was rescheduled from March 28, 2020. Their September 18 performance was recently added.

With the debut of their self-titled album, Queen, the band quickly rose to fame and broke records, including Billboard's 1973 Top 200 list. In 2001, the original lead singer, Freddie Mercury, was inducted into Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame for his contribution to rock music. Now, Killer Queen's frontman, Patrick Myers, and his band members replicate Queen's stardom with their costumes, hair, and energy. By 1995, Killer Queen attracted nationwide BBC coverage and became the first Queen tribute band with a West End show.

Today, they perform in and sell out some of the same arenas Queen performed in and sold out at their peak. Killer Queen band members have even played with some of Queen's original members, singing songs like "Somebody to Love," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "Another One Bites the Dust." A quarter of a century later, Killer Queen reigns as the longest-established performing Queen tribute band to date. Their concert acts as an exuberant and exhilarating experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets for Killer Queen are on sale for $75, $65, $49, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Office located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





More Hot Stories For You


Jim Curry's Tribute to the Music of John Denver is Coming to Spencer Theater This MonthJim Curry's Tribute to the Music of John Denver is Coming to Spencer Theater This Month
August 11, 2022

The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time.  Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry at Spencer Theater on Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage.
Kathy Mattea Comes to Spencer This WeekendKathy Mattea Comes to Spencer This Weekend
August 9, 2022

Kathy Mattea has enjoyed the kind of success many artists only dream of: two Grammy wins, four CMA Awards, four #1 country singles, five gold albums, and a platinum collection of her greatest hits.
The Adobe Theater Presents THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE Next MonthThe Adobe Theater Presents THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE Next Month
August 3, 2022

The play is loosely inspired by a true story, although the characters and situations are purely fictional. Playwright Deborah Brevoort uses the structure of Greek tragedy to tell this story of grieving and healing, powerlessness and control, joy and darkness. 
100th Anniversary Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama Opens This Month100th Anniversary Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama Opens This Month
August 3, 2022

Santa Fe Playhouse celebrates a full century of existence with its 100th Anniversary Fiesta Melodrama, opening Saturday, Aug. 27, with performances through Sept. 18 at the Playhouse downtown, as well as a tour of Midtown and the Southside.
PAVLO Brings Mediterranean Guitar to Spencer This WeekPAVLO Brings Mediterranean Guitar to Spencer This Week
July 26, 2022

Complex instrumentals of fiery and provocative rhythms make Pavlo's Mediterranean music utterly unique in the world of contemporary guitar. The compositions speak volumes about his creative inspirations and cultural experience: the romantic lands of Greece, where his ancestors studied the ethos of musical harmonics and consonance – and where his own Greek papa implored him time and a gain to “have the courage to do what you love, and the drive to do it well.”