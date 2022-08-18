KILLER QUEEN Rocks the Stage at Popejoy Hall

Killer Queen honors the legendary band Queen at Popejoy Hall with performances on Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, September 18 at 3:00pm.

The band will "rock you" in this energetic and fast-paced concert featuring lead singer Patrick Myers. Formed in 1993, Killer Queen pays tribute to the original band like no other. Relive the sounds of the 70s, when Popejoy's stage lights up with bright colors and beloved Queen hits. The band's September 17 performance was rescheduled from March 28, 2020. Their September 18 performance was recently added.

With the debut of their self-titled album, Queen, the band quickly rose to fame and broke records, including Billboard's 1973 Top 200 list. In 2001, the original lead singer, Freddie Mercury, was inducted into Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame for his contribution to rock music. Now, Killer Queen's frontman, Patrick Myers, and his band members replicate Queen's stardom with their costumes, hair, and energy. By 1995, Killer Queen attracted nationwide BBC coverage and became the first Queen tribute band with a West End show.

Today, they perform in and sell out some of the same arenas Queen performed in and sold out at their peak. Killer Queen band members have even played with some of Queen's original members, singing songs like "Somebody to Love," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "Another One Bites the Dust." A quarter of a century later, Killer Queen reigns as the longest-established performing Queen tribute band to date. Their concert acts as an exuberant and exhilarating experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets for Killer Queen are on sale for $75, $65, $49, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Office located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.