KATJA ŠULC : HISTORIA DE UN AMOR Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present KATJA ŠULC : HISTORIA DE UN AMOR. Slovenian singer, songwriter and musician is returning to Teatro Paraguas with an evening dedicated to her Mexican story. Historia de un amor is a celebration of a long and lasting relationship with the magical country, portrayed through songs, poetry and stories.

The repertoire is based on Caricias (2021), an album paying homage to Mexico through contemporary, traditional and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate solo concert conveys personal impressions fused with Mexican tradition, poetics and magic, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling.

Concept & Performance: Katja Šulc (voice, ukulele, electronic devices)

Katja Šulc is Slovenian singer, songwriter and musician interweaving poetry, contemporary folk, storytelling and traditional heritage.

After studying music at the New School (Jazz & Contemporary Music Program) she released five studio albums, Mila (2008), Twisted Delight (2013), Kamlisajlan (2016), Caricias (2021) and West Wind Blow From Your Prairie Nest (2024).

Katja has been presenting her music throughout the globe, from France, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Italy, Morocco, Turkey to China, Nepal, USA, Mexico, Guatemala, Bolivia, Brazil.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Santa Fe Arts and Culture and the 1% Lodger’s Tax, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the National Latinx Theater Initiative.

