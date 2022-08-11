Jim Curry's Tribute to the Music of John Denver is Coming to Spencer Theater This Month

The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry at Spencer Theater on Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. Denver's vast legacy of multi-platinum hits will be shared with spot-on vocals and reverence by Curry and his multi-instrumental band. Concert tickets start at just $45 and are available online at spencertheater.com. A pre-show barbecue brisket buffet ($25) is also available at 6 p.m.

Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver's music in sold out shows throughout the country. His uncanny ability to mirror John's voice and natural, clean-cut look takes you back to the time when "Rocky Mountain High" "Sunshine" "Calypso" and "Annie's Song" topped the charts, and his popular music propelled a sincere message of caring for the earth and caring for each other.

Featuring Jim Curry, vocals & guitar with: Anne Curry, vocals, guitar, mandolin, Diane Ireland on flutes, Tom Williams on bass & vocals, Larry Ruckman on drums, and Chris Nole on piano.