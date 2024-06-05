Guy R. Newsham Wins THE SEVEN 2024 Short Works Festival With A FLICKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guy R. Newsham from Gloucester, Ontario, Canada is a winner of the 18th annual short works festival, THE SEVEN-one of the nation's premiere short works festivals. This year's theme is "Uninvited Guests." Guy R. Newsham was in the top seven from the jury scoring of over 400 scripts from around the world. The play, "A Flicker" by Guy R. Newsham will receive a full production which will be performed on June 6-9 at FUSION | 708 in Albuquerque, NM. Featuring seven plays, with seven directors, and a professional ensemble!

ABOUT GUY R. NEWSHAM

Guy R. Newsham spent a career working on making buildings more energy efficient and sustainable. He has acted on community theatre stages for many years, and started writing for the stage in earnest seven years ago. His plays have been successful in multiple competitions and festivals, leading to more than ninety prizes and productions in five countries. He is a member of the Playwrights Guild of Canada, and in 2021 he won Canada's National One Act Playwriting Competition.

ABOUT THE SEVEN

The Seven is one of the nation's premiere short works festivals. It features seven fully produced world premieres, utilizing seven different directors and a professional ensemble cast. The scripts are read by a jury of theatre professionals (blindly, without any identification of the playwright) and the seven highest scoring scripts will be produced. This year, the jury will select from scripts based on the theme: "The Elephant in the Room." The overall Jury Award-winner will be awarded the Bradford Gromelski Prize.

Tickets available at FUSIONnm.org, $20-40

Thursday, June 6: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 7: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: 2 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

At FUSION | 708 1st St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Comments