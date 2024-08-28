Edward Albee's SEASCAPE Returns To The Black Box After 25 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seascape” by Edward Albee, which opened the Black Box Theatre, 430 N Main Street in Las Cruces in September of 2000, is the first No Strings Theatre Company production of the 2024- 2025 season. The play is directed by NSTC's Artistic Director, Ceil Herman, who directed the original production.

”Seascape” is a 1975 Pulitzer Prize winning play which is the charming tale of a middle-age couple (Conda Douglas and Bruce Demaree) on the beach visited by pair of lizards (Bob Alvarez and Autumn Gieb) trying to decide if they should leave the water and evolve on land. Through crisp dialogues and engaging interactions, both couples get a new view of the world and their relationships.

Light and Scenic Design is by Peter Herman, Costime Design is by Robert Bobcat Young and Autumn Gieb, who is also the Stage Manager. Bekah Taulbee is the light and sound board operator.

Performances are at 8:00 pm on Fridays, August 30, September 6 and 13, Saturdays, August 31, September 7 snd 14. There are Sunday matinees on September 8 and 15 at 2:30 pm and a Thursday performance on September 12 at 7 pm.

Tickets are $1&.00 regular admission, $15.00 for Students and Seniors over 65, and all seats on Thursday are $12.00. Reservations: (575) 523-1223 or online at nostrings.booktix.org Season tickets can be purchased online and both season tickets and coupon packs are on sale ar the theatre.

