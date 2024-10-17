Broadway For Teens Celebrates Third Installment At Popejoy Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Popejoy Hall, has announced the schools participating in the third installment of Broadway for Teens. The program continues Popejoy Hall's mission to provide access to the performing arts for all New Mexicans.

Six schools have been selected for Broadway for Teens 2024: Socorro High School, Belen High School, Valencia High School, Grants High School, Magdalena High School, and Rio Grande High School. Students from each school will attend the opening night of CLUE at Popejoy Hall on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. This year, the students will also have an additional opportunity to participate in a talkback with the show's performers after the show.

Broadway for Teens helps New Mexico high school students experience top-tier Broadway performances. Popejoy Hall will provide 270 tickets for students and faculty members from the six schools to attend CLUE. Funding for the program is made possible by Popejoy's Excellence Endowment, which supports future programming, operations, and education.

Launched in 2023, this education and outreach program has welcomed over 350 high school students from across New Mexico's urban, rural, and tribal communities to experience Broadway-level performances in their home state. Broadway for Teens continues investment into the lives of New Mexican youth by providing them with enriching experiences as well as the added benefit of stepping onto UNM's vibrant campus and getting a glimpse of college life, many for the first time.

After the 2023 Broadway for Teens event, in which students from across the state saw Disney's The Lion King, a participating teacher shared, “before the Lion King performance, our high school class toured the UNM College of Fine Arts and had a presentation by faculty. The very next day, a senior from our school registered as a freshman at UNM. The senior had no desire to attend college. Broadway for Teens changed that!”

This innovative program is sustained by generous funding from the community. For more information on how to continue the magic of Popejoy's Broadway for Teens, please visit https://www.popejoypresents.com/support/broadway-for-teens.

Comments