BWW Feature: WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at Ironweed Productions

Ironweed Productions presents Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes as part of a collaboration with Teatro Paraguas and the Santa Fe Playhouse to bring her three-play cycle, The Elliot Trilogy, to Santa Fe. Ironweed's production, directed by Valli Marie Rivera, will run October 3rd through October 20th.

Poignant, shocking and blisteringly funny, Water by the Spoonful is a riveting, Pulitzer Prize-winning play that grapples with the cost of war and addiction on human lives and explores the healing and redemptive power of family - the family into which we are born and the one that we create for ourselves. Worlds collide and buried secrets explode to the surface from the streets of Philadelphia to Iraq, Japan, Puerto Rico and the online world of a drug recovery chat room as Iraq war veteran Elliot Ortiz, his family and four other unforgettable characters struggle to find meaning within past choices that haunt them all.

The production features a dynamic ensemble of actors from Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Los Angeles: Juan Mendoza Solis, Cristina Vigil, Alicia Lueras Maldonado, Frida Mercury, Dmetrius Conley-Williams, Evan Dalzell and Santiago Candelaria. Water by the Spoonful will be performed in the new Second Space at Teatro Paraguas, a unique, intimate, in-the-round experience located at 3205A Calle Marie, in the exciting Siler-Rufina District. Please note that there are matinee and evening performances on Saturdays.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a Gala Opening performance on Saturday, October 5th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 General Admission; $20 for seniors, teachers and the military; and $15 for students. Tickets can be reserved and purchased online at ironweedsantafe.com. Tickets can be reserved at (505) 470-3851.





