BWW Feature: THE ELLIOT TRILOGY at Teatro Paraguas, Santa Fe Playhouse, And Ironweed Productions

This fall, Teatro Paraguas, the Santa Fe Playhouse, and Ironweed Productions join forces -with a cast of 17 actors from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and beyond-to bring Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes' masterful epic, The Elliot Trilogy, to Santa Fe. This powerful trilogy consists of Elliot: a Soldier's Fugue, Pulitzer Prize-winner Water by the Spoonful, and The Happiest Song Plays Last. The plays follow Elliot Ortiz from the battlegrounds of Iraq, to a Subway sandwich shop in his home of Philadelphia, to his roots in Puerto Rico, and back to the Middle East to confront a past that has haunted him since the war. The plays span four generations and over 60 years, grappling with the impacts of war and addiction on families and how redemption can be found within intergenerational care, compassion, and wisdom.

September 26th, 2019 will begin a rolling three-week run of each play in the trilogy: Elliot: a Soldier's Fugue (Teatro Paraguas) will open September 26th, Water by the Spoonful (Ironweed Productions) will open October 3rd and The Happiest Song Plays Last (Santa Fe Playhouse) will open October 10th.

The weekend of October 10th, all three plays will be running concurrently, giving local patrons and tourists the opportunity to see the entire trilogy within the space of one weekend. Local patrons also have the opportunity to see the trilogy over five weekends.

Each of the plays is a standalone piece, but as Hudes herself notes, "you see two, three of the plays, you get that sense of family all of a sudden. The laughs get deeper, the pain gets more pronounced." Do not miss this community-wide event and collaboration among these three long-standing Santa Fe theatre companies.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories