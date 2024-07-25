All-Indigenous GREASE Parody Returns To Santa Fe Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Santa Fe Playhouse presents the return of BEAR GREASE LIVE, A Treaty 6 Indigenous twist on the classic musical Grease by hip-hop duo LightningCloud (Crystle Lightning and Henry Andrade), directed by Crystle Lightning. BEAR GREASE LIVE will play five performances between August 17 and 18, 2024, at the Alhambra Theater at the Scottish Rite Temple (463 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501).

BEAR GREASE LIVE performs Saturday, August 17 at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm; and Sunday, August 18 at 1 pm and 4 pm.

Featuring an all-Indigenous cast, this hilarious twist on the 1978 classic, Grease reimagines the beloved musical as culturally relevant with Indigenous humor and pride. BEAR GREASE is the brainchild of Crystle Lightning (Cree) and MC RedCloud (Huichol), a husband-and-wife hip-hop duo who go by the name LightningCloud.

With Bryce Morin as Danny, Melody McArthur as Sandy, Tammy Rae as Rezzo, Artson as Arty, Teneil Whiskeyjack as Marty, Rodney Mcleod as Canuckie, Skylene Gladue (Nipîy Iskwew) as Jan, Justin Giehm as Sonny Boy, Raven Bright as Roger, and Haley Robinson as Frenchie.

With lighting design by Jeremy Echols, and audio/visuals by Dustin "Birdie" Vince. The stage manager is Henry Andrade.

Bear Grease Live was written in Treaty 6 Alberta, land and traditional territories of the Nehiyaw (Cree), Denesuline' (Dene), Nakota Sioux (Stoney), Anishinaabe (Saulteaux) and Niitsitapi (Blackfoot).

Tickets

Tickets range from $30 - $50 and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in person one hour before showtime at the Alhambra Theater at the Scottish Rite Temple (463 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501). Running Time: One hour and fifteen minutes.

Comments