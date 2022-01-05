Adobe Theatre Set to Stage HONKY TONK HISSY FIT

Four years ago, the Adobe Theater presented the hilariously funny comedy by Jones Hope Wooten, Doublewide, Texas to sold out audiences and well folks, they are back! The Adobe Theater is proud to present the sequel, Honky Tonk Hissy Fit, where the tiny town has gotten crazier than ever! The town has grown to seventeen mobile homes and a weekend farmers' market. But the rug is pulled out from under them once again. It appears their vacation rental trailer has drawn unwanted attention from a mega-corporation in Austin, Texas.

Come on down and watch the tiny town of Doublewide, Texas takes on the Big City of Austin, Texas. Directed by Georgia Athearn, most of the original cast from Doublewide, Texas will be reprising their roles, along with some new actors - Lacey Bingham, Maria Teresa Herrara Bustamante, Deanna Gonzales, Timothy Kupjack, Margie Maes, Joel Miller, Ruben Muller, Diana Segara and Elisa River Stacy.

The playwrights - Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, collectively known as JONES HOPE WOOTEN, enjoy the reputation of being three of the most popular and widely-produced playwrights in the United States. They specialize in writing laugh-out-loud comedies and creating vivid strong roles for women. Because of their commitment to and support of local theatres across the nation, they've built a following with legions of loyal fans and have been dubbed "America's Playwrights." Between them, they've written classic television, hit movies, and Off-Broadway comedy.