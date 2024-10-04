Adobe Theater to Present THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adobe Theater will once again brings to its audiences another delightful comedy by the prolific Jones, Hope, Wooten. In this riotously funny Southern-fried comedy, the three Verdeen cousins -Gaynelle (performed by Michelle Roe), Peaches (performed by Jillian Foster) and Jimmie Wyvette (performed by Kristin Cooper)-could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion. Their outrageous antics have delighted local gossips in the small town of Sweetgum and the eyes of Texas are upon them. Things spin hilariously out of control when a neighbor's pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love, and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake. As this fast-paced romp barrels toward its uproarious climax, you'll wish your own family reunions were this much fun!

Other members of the cast are Deborah Schoenbaum, Diana Segara-Mahony, Georgia Athearn, Margie Maes, James Pinkston, Michelle Bunzel, Zane Barker, Eddie Dethlefs, Amanda Estremera.



It should be noted that Jones, Hope, Wooten plays have enjoyed approximately 8,000 productions and more than 50,000 performances worldwide!



The appeal of this show to director Cameron Illidge-Welch "comes from the hilarious situational writing that Jones, Hope, and Wooten are so well known for. The situations their characters find themselves in are absolutely ideal for some incredible physical comedy to happen. The cast and I have had the most fun discovering how to make the ordinary situations that always end up hilarious even funnier. I have often said that with these shows you could easily put people on stage with scripts and chairs and the writing would still be just as funny as the way we are actually doing it, which is very physical."



"At its heart the piece is about familial relationships and the trials and tribulations any sane, normal, regular, every day family go through on the daily. Coming from a big dysfunctional southern family myself I feel very at home working with and helping the people of SweetGum Texas solve their issues each night in rehearsal because I've seen pretty much all of these situations in real life! It has truly been an honor to bring a bit of myself and my "family" to the Adobe's stage!"

Adobe Theater will present THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR from December 6 - 22. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm (additional performances Thursday December 12 and 19 at 7.30pm - tickets $10).

