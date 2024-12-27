AS YOU LIKE IT to be Presented at Upstart Crows of Santa Fe in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will perform As You Like It with two casts of actors, ages 10-18. January 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crows’ Nest at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1 - enter through Fusion Tacos lobby).

Associate Director Alejandro Amundah, Fight Director, Max Rogers, Apprentice Directors Grace Anderson, Pascal Heitzman, Ayla Philpot, and Max Rogers. Stage managers: Joel Hoffman, Scarlet Lindeen, Cecilia Marshall, and Phoebe Rosenberg-Shukla.

As You Like It follows its heroine Rosalind as she flees persecution in her uncle's court, accompanied by her cousin Celia to find safety and, eventually, love, in the Forest of Arden.

Farcical romance, cross-dressing, disguise, music, dance, and multiple marriages!

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe is a theater group for young people, ages 10-18, with a focus on understanding and performing the works of William Shakespeare. Actors experience the plays by exploring Shakespeare's language and meaning with the help of experienced directors. There are no auditions - all who wish to participate will receive substantial roles. No prior acting experience is necessary. The company believes that Great Performances evolve from understanding the material and collaborating on the productions. Actors are encouraged to participate in the direction of the play, offering their thoughts and input on scenes.

Upstart Crows host the annual Youth Shakespeare Festival Santa Fe and are participants in Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare.

