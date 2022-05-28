AMP Concerts Collaborates with FUSION for Free Summer Concert Series

AMP Concerts is excited to collaborate with FUSION in launching an new downtown outdoor performance space- FUSION Meadow - with a free series called Albuquerque Summer Scene that will take place every Sunday from June 19 through August 28. FUSION will be organizing family-friendly afternoon activities from 2-4 PM that will lead into early evening concerts.

Musical artists scheduled thus far include Peruvian psychedelic cumbia band Hit La Rosa, Colombian hip-hop group Kombilesa MÃ­, California bluegrass band AJ Lee and Blue Summit, blues & soul artist Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, Joe Tohonnie Jr. and the White Mountain Apache Crown Dancers, and popular New Mexico artists Baracutanga, The Gluey Brothers, Dust City Opera, Chris Dracup: Funk of the West, and Chill House Band featuring Hillary Smith. We are particularly excited to be producing a celebration of immigrants in our community for the 4th of July weekend. We'll have more info on that soon, as well as a few more artists to book too.

The venue for the series - FUSION Meadow - is a new and expansive outdoor space on the FUSION arts campus with a 1,500 square foot covered stage overlooking an outdoor space with a capacity of 1,200. FUSION, home to the FUSION Theater Company, is a center for arts and culture in Downtown Albuquerque with a multi-use venue, 35,000 square foot campus, three performance spaces, and indoor and outdoor event spaces. FUSION is located at 706 1st St, Albuquerque, just south of 1st and Lomas NW at the northern terminus of the future Rail Trail-a mixed use path that will follow the Railroad from the Railyards to the FUSION space. More information is at https://www.fusionnm.org/.

You can find a list of all the confirmed events here: https://www.ampconcerts.org/ tag/Fusion

Reservations are encouraged and can be made at www.ampconcerts.org.

We are thrilled that FUSION has made the investment to develop the Meadow and are excited to be working with them to help energize the new space. We look forward to making the Albuquerque Summer Scene THE place to hang out on Sunday evenings. This series, alongside the recently announced collaborations with the City of Albuquerque's Open Space Department, will add a rich mix of free summer programs to the community. We are on the verge of announcing the Santa Fe Summer Scene - which will unify the free concerts and movies at the Santa Fe Railyard and Plaza into one series. All told, AMP's Summer Scenes will encompass over 75 programs that will be attended by tens of thousands of local residents and visitors.

Pictured: Dos Gatos