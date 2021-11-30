60 Years Of Showstopping Talent: Give In To The Temptations At Popejoy

Celebrate 60 years of The Temptations and all of their fan-favorite hits at Popejoy Hall on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Today, The Temptations are still known as "American Musical Royalty" six decades after their founding, and they will take the stage to perform their greatest hits such as "My Girl," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "I Can't Get Next to You," and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" with their soulful serenade.

The Temptations began their journey as the "Classic Five," and featured the voices of Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams, and David Ruffin. In their start as a small Motown group in 1960s Detroit, the group was launched to stardom after releasing their single "The Way You Do The Things You Do" in 1964. Later in 1965, The Temptations released their single "My Girl," which put them on track to superstardom as their first best-selling single hit #1 on Billboard's Pop chart.

The song put them on nationwide television with appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Hollywood Palace. They became the first Black entertainers to star in a TV special when they co-hosted TCB (Taking Care of Business) with Diana Ross & The Supremes. By that time, they had released more hit singles like "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "You're My Everything," and "I Wish It Would Rain." Their hit recording of "I'm Going to Make You Love Me," sung with Diana Ross & The Supremes, was released just ahead of the television special.

They kept up their pace of hit songs into the 1970s with "Psychedelic Shack," "Ball of Confusion," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." In the 1980s came "Treat Her Like a Lady" as well as many honors and accolades. They were part of the TV special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever in 1983. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and three of their songs - "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone"," and "My Girl" were included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll."

In the 1990s, they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, received the NAACP Image Award "Hall of Fame Award" and were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. In the last 20 years, they have been inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame, listed by Rolling Stone Magazine as having one of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" (Anthology, released in 1973), had their song "My Girl" into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry and had a Broadway show, Ain't Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations, created to honor their contributions to music.

The Temptations have earned four Grammy Awards, as well as a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Their first Grammy Award, for "Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group, Vocal or Instrumental" for their song "Cloud Nine," was also the first Grammy won by any Motown artist.

As the sole survivor of the original "Classic Five," Otis Williams continues to be an entertainment icon. He holds an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Stillman College. His acclaimed autobiography, Temptations, written with The New York Times bestselling author Patricia Romanowski, became the basis for an Emmy Award-winning television mini-series of the same name as well as for Ain't Too Proud to Beg on Broadway.

In 2021, the 60th anniversary of the forming of The Temptations, the group will record a new album and tour the country, including a stop at Popejoy. Join The Temptations as they take the stage in Popejoy Hall to bring the spirit of 60 years of great music to New Mexico fans.



