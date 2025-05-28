World Premieres, Festival Firsts and Music Legends Join Adelaide Guitar Festival 2025 Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adelaide Guitar Festival launched its 2025 program which features the world’s greatest guitar players representing the very best in classical, blues, rock, country and more presented by Adelaide Festival Centre from September 10.

In Adelaide’s 10th year as a UNESCO City of Music, this year’s program welcomes award winning guitarists from across the country and around the world, including leading International Artists making their Australian debuts, world premieres, and performances by music legends and rising stars. Adelaide Guitar Festival is the ultimate celebration of the world’s most popular instrument.

Adelaide Guitar Festival is curated by Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: “Whether it’s a performance in Adelaide or in our stunning regions when we go On the Road, it’s a thrill to host brilliant artists from Australia and across the globe in South Australia. I hope you can join me in welcoming this year’s exceptional artists to our stages, many who come to our festival for the very first time. On behalf of myself and the team, we hope that you enjoy the 2025 Adelaide Guitar Festival.

Headline artists performing at Her Majesty’s Theatre this year include:

John Butler makes his Adelaide Guitar Festival debut with the Prism Tour on Wednesday 10 September at Her Majesty’s Theatre. Opening the festival, John will introduce his brand-new studio album Prism live and accompanied by his three-piece band: original touring drummer Michael Barker, percussionist Michael Boase, and Ian Peres on keys and bass. Prism encapsulates the full John Butler sound, reclaiming his classic groove-laden force, brimming with fierce guitars, robust percussion and meteoric choruses. John’s special guest for the evening will be the highly celebrated, ARIA-nominated, award-winning singer and songwriter Emma Donovan.

In an Adelaide Guitar Festival world premiere event, radio, TV and podcast presenter Zan Rowe takes to the iconic Her Majesty’s stage on Thursday 11 September for Riffing With Zan Rowe. Zan will talk foundations, inspirations, and technique with a guestlist of incredible artists: national treasure, Troy Cassar-Daley, Artistic Director, Slava Grigoryan, formidable lead and session player, Kathleen Halloran, and one of the most exciting new talents on the international scene, Catalonian virtuosa Lau Noah. With a live house band ready to riff with them all, this will be a very special night.

In an unmissable event, two storytelling superstars Troy Cassar-Daley and Nancy Bates come together for one special night on Friday 12 September at Her Majesty’s Theatre. Opening the evening is local legend, Barkindji Songwoman Nancy Bates who weaves heart, vision and the power of collaboration in her anticipated new album release Share Your Love. Seeded through her years on the road with Archie Roach, Nancy’s soulful songs will take centre stage, accompanied by her stellar band and a rich cast of collaborators in a special festival album launch.

Rounding out an exceptional evening is the phenomenal Troy Cassar-Daley who returns to Adelaide Guitar Festival with his full band. Troy’s masterful musicianship has earned him 45 Golden Guitars, 6 ARIA Awards, 4 CMAA Entertainer of the Year titles, 3 APRA Song of the Year awards and induction into the Australasian Roll of Renown. Troy's versatile guitar playing and heartfelt song-writing and vocal style has produced 33 Number 1 chart singles and numerous gold and platinum albums. His passion for storytelling through his instrument has made an indelible mark on the country's musical landscape.

Celebrating 50 years of the iconic Led Zeppelin album, Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti Live in Concert, welcomes to Her Majesty’s Theatre stage some of Australia’s finest musicians in a world premiere performance. Bringing the album to life with the Southern Cross Symphony will be Zeppelin aficionado, Warwick Cheatle on bass, powerhouse Danny Leo on drums and the sensational Paul White on keys. On guitar will be Dusty Lee Stephensen (Wanderers, 27 Club, DUSTYN), Adelaide Guitar Festival favourite Kathleen Halloran (Jon Stevens band, Kate Ceberano band). On vocals Adelaide’s own Shaun Holton, Zkye Compson Harris and Dusty Lee Stephensen. In an electrifying all-star homage, enjoy the seminal Physical Graffiti album in its entirety, backed up by all the greatest Zeppelin hits you know and love, on Saturday 13 September.

In a festival exclusive, Lau Noah comes to Australia for the first time. From Catalonia to New York's most prestigious stages, Lau Noah is fast becoming known as one of this generation's most distinctive guitarists. Praised by luminaries like Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne for her masterful guitar-voice counterpoint, Noah brings her extraordinary technique to Adelaide fresh from collaborations with Jacob Collier, Chris Thile and Jorge Drexler. In a remarkable festival double bill, Australia's beloved Lior performs with his full band, showcasing his soaring and newest album The Blue Parade. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music on Sunday September 14 at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: We are delighted to welcome artists to Adelaide as it celebrates its 10th year as a UNESCO City of Music, for the 2025 Adelaide Guitar Festival. There is much to enjoy at this year’s festival which celebrates the guitar in its many forms and my thanks to Slava and the team for putting together a wonderful program celebrating the world’s favourite instrument.”

Adelaide Guitar Festival welcomes artists to Elder Hall:

On Saturday afternoon, September 13 at Elder Hall, prepare for a musical journey that transcends borders with acclaimed Duo Siqueira Lima, who have enthralled audiences around the world. The extraordinary talents of Cecilia Siqueira (Uruguay) and Fernando de Lima (Brazil), bring an unparalleled fusion of classical precision and Latin passion to the stage. The concert commences with a recital by South Korea’s Young Taek Jo, winner of the 2024 Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition Winner.

Consonance: Instrumental Conversations with Guitar celebrates the exchange and confluence between world-leading musicians, each of whom calls Adelaide home. Consonance will light up the stage at Elder Hall on Sunday, September 14 for a very special afternoon event.

Hailed for his fluidity and finesse, Aleksandr Tsiboulski began his career in Adelaide and premieres a new suite for classical guitar by South Australian composer Anne Cawrse. He is joined by violinist Dr Elizabeth Layton, Head of Classical Performance at the Elder Conservatorium of Music, for an intricate conversation between instruments. Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan is joined by key collaborator and partner, cellist Sharon Grigoryan. Their synergy and enchanting capacity to connect shines through their repertoire spanning cultures, generations and genres.

Consonance opens with the 2025 Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra, led by the effervescent Dr Paul Svoboda, with special guest star, the incomparable Lior.

Elder Hall will also welcome artists from around the globe for the final of Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition on the morning of Sunday September 14. Guests can attend the final with free entry and can check the Adelaide Guitar Festival website for further details.

The Hon Andrea Michaels MP, South Australian Minister for Arts: “Congratulations to Slava Grigoryan and the team at Adelaide Festival Centre on an exciting 2025 Adelaide Guitar Festival program. It’s wonderful to welcome visitors to experience the innovative music scene in Adelaide, which celebrates its 10th anniversary as Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music this year. I encourage everyone to get out and about and enjoy the Adelaide Guitar Festival this September.”

Across the festival there will be free talks, activities and live music. Tune in to all the details via adelaideguitarfestival.com.au

The Adelaide Guitar Festival will reach beyond the walls of Adelaide Festival Centre with its live music association around Adelaide’s best music venues with Guitars in Bars and the festival will hit the road to perform in South Australia’s Southeast region including Mt Gambier from October 4 to 12 with On the Road. Stay tuned for further details.

