Watch This Announces the Cast For INTO THE WOODS

Watch This will be producing Into the Woods as their next Sondheim production, and the cast has been announced!

The cast includes Cherine Peck (Witch), James Millar (Baker), Fiona Choi (Baker's Wife), John O'May (Cinderella's Father / Mysterious Man), Jackie Rees (Cinderella's Stepmother / Granny / Giant), Nick Simpson-Deeks (Wolf / Cinderella's Prince), Anthony Craig (Jack / Steward), Jasmine Vaughns (Cinderella), Lily Baulderstone (Little Red Ridinghood), Caitlyn Spears (Rapunzel / Florinda), Raphael Wong (Rapunzel's Prince / Lucinda) Angela Lumicisi (Jack's Mother / Cinderella's Mother).

In a small village fringed by a vast forest, a collection of familiar fairy-tale characters are wrestling with unknown curses, untold desires and unnamed danger. There's no avoiding the dark and dissonant wood, into which they all must venture to pursue their dreams and confront their demons. As they bumble forth in blind pursuit of their own ends, their tales entangle and entwine until the consequences of their individualism mount to threaten their very existence.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards (including Best Original Score and Best Book) and 6 Olivier Awards in its debut seasons in New York and London, Into the Woods is Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's most famous and frequently revived work. Acclaimed Sondheim repertory company, Watch This, approaches it anew with a limited season of performances 26 Feburary to 13 March, 2021 at Meat Market, North Melbourne.

Performances

Meat Market - Flat Floor Pavilion

Blackwood Street corner of Tyrone Street, North Melbourne

Friday 26 February 7:30pm PREVIEW

Saturday 27 February 1:30pm PREVIEW MATINEE

Saturday 27 February 7:30pm OPENING NIGHT

Tuesday 2 March 6pm

Wednesday 3 March 7:30pm

Thursday 4 March 7:30pm

Friday 5 March 7:30pm

Saturday 6 March 1:30pm MATINEE

Saturday 6 March 7:30pm

Tuesday 9 March 6pm

Wednesday 10 March 7:30pm

Thursday 11 March 7:30pm

Friday 12 March 7:30pm

Saturday 13 March 1:30pm MATINEE

Saturday 13 March 7:30pm

